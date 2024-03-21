“I announced to the federation that I would not continue”, Hervé Renard confirmed his departure after the Olympics

Next to the draw for the groups for the women’s football tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Hervé Renard confirmed his departure from Les Bleus after the event, at the end of his contract with the FFF at the end of the games.

Important information in the middle of a festive evening. Hervé Renard put an end to questions over his future at the Olympic tournament (July 24–August 10), with Colombia in Lyon, Canada on July 25, Saint-Etienne on July 28 and New Zealand in Lyon on July 31.

“To be clear with you, I announced to the federation that I will not continue. This will not bother anyone, especially not the girls, who are used to changing coaches in their clubs,” he said among reporters. The result was more than expected after the words of FFF president Philippe Diallo in Le Figaro’s column: “Herve has a contract that expires after the Olympics at the end of August 2024. (.. .) C “His desire is to complete his mission and not to continue.”

“We still need to make progress”

Appointed as head of the French women’s team on March 30, 2023 after a rebellion by some of the Blues towards Corinne Diacre, Renard led the national selection to a shoot-to-shoot elimination against Australia in the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Cup. . Les Bleus, however, broke the glass ceiling in a major competition under his leadership with the first competitive final. Which lost against Spain (2-0) in the Nations League.

“Spain was stronger than us,” he admits. “We still need to progress because French football, today, is not the best football in the world. That doesn’t mean we can’t win because it’s not always the best. Who wins in the end. You have to manage the competition in the best way.”

“The primary objective is of course to get first place in the group, he continued about the Olympics. When we see the quality of the teams made up of the other groups, it promises to be a very difficult Olympics but it is worth it. (…) For me, The most important thing is French women’s football, whose best result is fourth during the Olympic Games. So the objective is to bring a medal for France, and if we are able and if we deserve to see something else, we will see. With the pressure of the host country. It won’t be easy.”