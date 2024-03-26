“I am happy that he told me that there were failed attacks”

Bruno Poncet, survivor of the Bataclan attack, on the subject of Gerald Darmanin: "I'm glad he told me the attack failed"3:11:20"Terrorism: The World at Risk", review our special evening3:12:25"Terrorism: The World is at Risk": Watch BFMTV's special evening0:56Paris 2024 Olympic Games: The matches organizers fear1:44Attack in Moscow: Update on Islamic State in Khorasan1:28Terror threat at Paris Olympics: "It would be good if they reassured us a little faster", says Bataclan attack survivor Bruno Poncetto readBruno Poncet, survivor of the Bataclan attack, on the subject of Gerald Darmanin: "I'm glad he told me the attack failed"1:10Attack in Moscow: "I went up a level" testifies Bruno Poncet, Bataclan attack survivor0:28Thibault de Montbrial (CRSI): "We cannot exclude that the start of such a chain of events will lead others to take action (...)"2:29Terrorist threat: "There is no maximum cyber security" explains Baptiste Robert, researcher2:10"Lone men, average age 25, with bladed weapons": sketches of terrorists intercepted before action in France in recent years2:10Terrorist Attack in Moscow: Murder at Crocus City Hall Revealed2:08Terrorism: Thibault de Montbrial describes a new insider threat made up of "recruited, trained and mobilized by ex-Daesh released from prison".0:26CRSI President Thibault de Montbrial: "The ability of the Islamic State in Khorasan to project elements into Europe has been proven for 1 year, but has been denied by public authorities"2:03Paris Olympic Games: A major security challenge for France\r\n\r\nSource link