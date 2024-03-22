Hunt monsters in this popular free game!

If the Epic Games Store is known for its weekly giveaways, know that GOG is not left out. The CD Projekt platform regularly offers free games that can be kept for life. Recently, GOG offered an extension Nomads of Driftland: The Forgotten Passage Or a horror FPS The Beast Inside. This week, the distribution service is welcoming hack and slash fans by offering freebies The Book of Demons.

Developed by Polish studio Thing Trunk, the title was released on December 13, 2018. Acclaimed by critics, it received a remarkable rating of 9/10 on Steam from over 8,000 reviews. But what about its gameplay? The Book of Demons Takes you into the bowels of the Paperverse. You will definitely venture into the dungeons located beneath the town cathedral where a growing evil threatens the lives of the inhabitants.

Book of Demons is free on GOG, don’t miss it!

In the dungeons, you will face enemies (ghosts, demons, spiders, zombies, etc.) under the control of the Archdemon, the ultimate antagonist that must be defeated to restore some peace to the city. To overcome the monsters, you have to understand the subtleties of the card system that you have to draw intelligently based on the type of enemies.

You will have a choice between three classes (warrior, mage, bandit) which choice will determine your play style. If you prefer melee combat, choose Warrior. Conversely, if you prefer to attack from a distance, favor a sorcerer. Bandit cuts the pear in two using a combination of melee and ranged combat.

The Book of Demons It will be free on the platform till April 4. To collect it, just go to the game page and click on “View Gift”. In return, you must agree to receive marketing communications from the Platform and CD Project. While we’ve got you covered, did you know that your GOG games are now available to stream on Amazon Luna?