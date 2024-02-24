Hungary to acquire 4 more Gripen aircraft and ratify Sweden’s entry into NATO

Given its grievances against Stockholm, particularly the asylum given to members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK, which is considered terrorist), and opposition on the part of the United States Congress-United with its plans to acquire F-16 Vipers. Fighter-bombers, one would have thought that Turkey would be the last country to agree to Sweden’s membership in NATO… however, this was not to be. Not so, Hungary proved more difficult to convince.

However, Sweden and Hungary have so far cultivated good relations in the military sphere. Thus, in the early 2000s, the Hungarian Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with the Swedish manufacturer Saab to acquire 14 Gripen C/D combat aircraft through a financial lease of 555 million euros. The contract was later renewed till 2026.

However, the Hungarian government led by conservative Viktor Orbán did not appreciate what it described as Sweden’s “policy of condemnation” towards him. On several occasions, he condemned the “openly hostile attitude” of Swedish officials, who were also accused of “using their political influence” in Brussels to “damage the interests” of Hungary.

In March 2023, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said, “We consider it necessary to clear up misunderstandings with Sweden before proceeding” with a vote on its accession to NATO.

In January, Mr Orbán invited his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristerson, to Hungary to build “solid mutual trust” through “more intense political dialogue”. But the person concerned declined this invitation. “I see no reason to negotiate today,” he replied, before saying he was open to “discussions”, particularly on matters of “military cooperation”.

In any case, Hungary should soon ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO. Mr Orbán confirmed this fact, asserting that he had finally managed to “restore trust” with Mr Christerson. And to seal the deal, Budapest will order four additional Gripen C/Ds.

“Hungary will buy the planes and extend the related logistics contracts,” Mr. Orbán announced during a joint press conference with the Swedish prime minister on February 23. “This means that our commitment to NATO will be strengthened and our participation in joint NATO operations will also increase,” he continued. And added: “We don’t agree on everything, but we agree to cooperate where possible.”

To be more specific, this is an amendment to the agreement signed in 2001. In total, the Hungarian Air Force will have 16 Gripen C/Ds (or 18 if the two lost in 2015 are replaced, editor’s note).

“With the Gripen, Hungary has the most efficient air force in Europe. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the defense industry and the Hungarian government,” commented Saab CEO Michael Johansson.

In addition to the four additional Gripens, the Hungarian Defense Ministry and the Swedish businessman have agreed to open a “centre of excellence” as well as an “aeronautical maintenance training program supported by artificial intelligence”.

Photo: Hungarian Ministry of Defense