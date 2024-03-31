“HugoDécrypte” launches its job advertisement site to bring young people closer to companies

Web videographer and Franco-British journalist Hugo Travers, aka HugoDecripte, in Paris, March 14, 2022. Joel Saget/AFP

This time, Hugo is recruiting. Or rather helps recruit. The online media “HugoDécrypte” announced, Sunday March 31, the launch of a brand new job site, aimed at promoting connections between. “Candidates from His Audience” And “Quality Recruiters”, selected with great care. Soberly titled jobs.hugodecrypte.com, it already brings together employers from different sectors, who offer internships, work-study programs or formal jobs: SNCF Voyageurs, Decathlon, Metro, L’Oreal, STMicroelectronics, Doctolib or Meetic.

Most of these companies did not hesitate to join the project, as they hope to take advantage of the enormous media audience established in 2015 by Hugo Travers, then 14 million people on all social networks (including 5.9 million on TikTok and 3.4 million on Instagram). . Its video content tries to make news accessible to the youth, mainly through daily news summaries and interviews conducted by the founder.

Employers want to take advantage of this visibility to reach more young people beyond traditional channels (classic sites, trade fairs, schools, co-op). “75% of our recruitment is young graduates, and 75% of the Hugo community is between the ages of 15 and 34, A recruitment manager at audit firm Grant Thornton, observes Laurian de Tredern. We try to direct our actions to relevant media that resonate with this generation. »

In 2023, 61% of recruits were considered difficult by employers, according to the “Manpower Needs” survey by France Travel (formerly Polle Employe). Inadequate number of candidates and lack of image are the main reasons. On SNCF Voyageurs, so it is “Never go on a job board to get the attention of people who don’t observe us (The term established for job sites) And not too captive to our recruiting campaigns”According to Florence Merkhof, director of the recruitment agency for the railway operator’s branch, which, in 2024, will recruit 5,000 people, including 3,000 in maintenance and customer relations.

A “simple and intuitive experience”

It is Hugo Travers’ personality in particular that appealed to recruiters, as they know he inspires confidence. “We support companies on regulatory issues linked to changes in legislation. It is a plus for the youth to be sensitive to current events and the changes in our world.”cheers Laurian de Tradern.

