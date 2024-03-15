HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 – 2 New Color Ultrabooks 14″ 2.8K OLED Meteor Lake with Intel Arc or AMD Hawk Point Infrared Webcam and Thunderbolt 4

14-inch OLED 2.8K, Core Ultra-H or Ryzen 8040HS, PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, etc.

HP is launching the HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 under Meteor Lake Core Ultra-H with Intel Arc or AMD Ryzen 8040HS Hawk Point, 2 new 14-inch Ultrabooks equipped with screens up to 2.8K OLED DCI-P. On the program for these laptops, PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity or even an infrared webcam for biometric facial authentication, all in a thin and light-colored design.

l’HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 Intel There is a new one Ultrabook A thin and light compact that reveals itself in design money natural silver, blue Moonlight Blue Or Pink Calm pink.

It measures 314 x 227.1 x 17.5-in18.8 mmWeight 1.45 kg And runs under Windows 11 (Pro). 4-cell 68Whr Li-polymer battery – Connected to USB-C adapter 100W – Can be recharged 50% in 30 minutes.

This laptop is based on Intel processor Meteor Lake hybrid Core Ultra 5 125H Or Core Ultra 7 155H Graphic solution within them Intel Arch More efficient than the classic Iris Xe.

Meteor Lake-H comes with 8/16/32 GB of soldered RAM as well M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage x4 with a capacity of 512 GB or 1 TB.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 Intel is also equipped with connectivity Wi-Fi 6E axis (2×2, Intel AX211), Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI 2.1, Headphone/Microphone Combo Audio, 1 USB 3.2 (Gen2), 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1), 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) and 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4.

Its performance is assigned to A 14 inch 16/10 screen Low blue light micro-edge, with options 2.5K IPS (2560×1600) 120Hz 300cd/m² anti-glare and 2.8K OLED (2880×1800) 120Hz 100% DCI-P3 Brilliant BrightView HDR 500cd/m².

Above it sits Infrared webcam 5.0 megapixel with microphone facial recognition And soBiometric authentication By Windows Hello technology.

We also find that Backlit chiclet keyboard Also 2 DTS:X Ultra Audio Boost speakers.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 Intel has been announced From $949 For quick availability.

l’HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 Edition AMD she announces From $849 For immediate availability across the Atlantic.

This laptop PC obviously stands out for that AMD platform around the processor Hawk Point With Zen 4 architecture: Hexa Core Ryzen 5 8645HS with Radeon 760M or Octo Core Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M.

A bit heavy with 1.52 kg At scale, it stands out for its connectivity with modules Wi-Fi 6E axis (2×2, MediaTek MT7922) or Wi-Fi 6 ax (2×2, Realtek RTL8852BE) and its 2 USB 3.2 Type-C – and hence the absence of Thunderbolt.

