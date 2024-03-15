Technology

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 – 2 New Color Ultrabooks 14″ 2.8K OLED Meteor Lake with Intel Arc or AMD Hawk Point Infrared Webcam and Thunderbolt 4

14-inch OLED 2.8K, Core Ultra-H or Ryzen 8040HS, PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, etc.

HP is launching the HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 under Meteor Lake Core Ultra-H with Intel Arc or AMD Ryzen 8040HS Hawk Point, 2 new 14-inch Ultrabooks equipped with screens up to 2.8K OLED DCI-P. On the program for these laptops, PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity or even an infrared webcam for biometric facial authentication, all in a thin and light-colored design.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024

l’HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 Intel There is a new one Ultrabook A thin and light compact that reveals itself in design money natural silver, blue Moonlight Blue Or Pink Calm pink.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024

It measures 314 x 227.1 x 17.5-in18.8 mmWeight 1.45 kg And runs under Windows 11 (Pro). 4-cell 68Whr Li-polymer battery – Connected to USB-C adapter 100W – Can be recharged 50% in 30 minutes.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024

This laptop is based on Intel processor Meteor Lake hybrid Core Ultra 5 125H Or Core Ultra 7 155H Graphic solution within them Intel Arch More efficient than the classic Iris Xe.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024

Meteor Lake-H comes with 8/16/32 GB of soldered RAM as well M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage x4 with a capacity of 512 GB or 1 TB.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 Intel is also equipped with connectivity Wi-Fi 6E axis (2×2, Intel AX211), Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI 2.1, Headphone/Microphone Combo Audio, 1 USB 3.2 (Gen2), 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1), 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) and 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024

Its performance is assigned to A 14 inch 16/10 screen Low blue light micro-edge, with options 2.5K IPS (2560×1600) 120Hz 300cd/m² anti-glare and 2.8K OLED (2880×1800) 120Hz 100% DCI-P3 Brilliant BrightView HDR 500cd/m².

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024

Above it sits Infrared webcam 5.0 megapixel with microphone facial recognition And soBiometric authentication By Windows Hello technology.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024

We also find that Backlit chiclet keyboard Also 2 DTS:X Ultra Audio Boost speakers.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 Intel has been announced From $949 For quick availability.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024

l’HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024 Edition AMD she announces From $849 For immediate availability across the Atlantic.

This laptop PC obviously stands out for that AMD platform around the processor Hawk Point With Zen 4 architecture: Hexa Core Ryzen 5 8645HS with Radeon 760M or Octo Core Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2024

A bit heavy with 1.52 kg At scale, it stands out for its connectivity with modules Wi-Fi 6E axis (2×2, MediaTek MT7922) or Wi-Fi 6 ax (2×2, Realtek RTL8852BE) and its 2 USB 3.2 Type-C – and hence the absence of Thunderbolt.

Source: Lilliputing

Source link

