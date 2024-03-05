HP launches monthly subscriptions for its printers, and they are not beneficial

Monthly subscriptions are a popular economic model, whether to take advantage of SVoD with Netflix or Gaming With Xbox Game Pass. HP is also getting in on the act with its all-in platform, which gives customers the option to print a limited number of sheets per month, with a two-year commitment and a fee if the quota is exceeded.

HP is now taking the plunge, after its general director, Enrique Llores, mentioned it in January. The company launches its all-in program, which is described as follows “An all-inclusive printing subscription that offers the ultimate convenience and expert support you need to keep your printing running smoothly”. A two-year commitment is activated after 30 days of subscription. Advertisement Your content continues below

HP All-in Subscription Options. © Screenshot

The manufacturer is launching three formulas with several printer models: HP Envy starts at $6.99/month

HP Envy Inspire starts at $8.99/month

HP OfficeJet Pro starts at $12.99/month At this price, especially for an HP Envy printer that can easily be found on sale for less than €70, we advise you to avoid the HP All-In subscription. On paper – no pun intended – this service is not very beneficial. After two years, the subscription can actually be much more expensive than the total cost of the selected printer. And to get rid of the all-in before the imposed period, you will also have to pay a termination fee. Additional charges in case of overrun

