HP launches monthly subscriptions for its printers, and they are not beneficial
Monthly subscriptions are a popular economic model, whether to take advantage of SVoD with Netflix or Gaming With Xbox Game Pass. HP is also getting in on the act with its all-in platform, which gives customers the option to print a limited number of sheets per month, with a two-year commitment and a fee if the quota is exceeded.
HP is now taking the plunge, after its general director, Enrique Llores, mentioned it in January. The company launches its all-in program, which is described as follows “An all-inclusive printing subscription that offers the ultimate convenience and expert support you need to keep your printing running smoothly”. A two-year commitment is activated after 30 days of subscription.
The manufacturer is launching three formulas with several printer models:
- HP Envy starts at $6.99/month
- HP Envy Inspire starts at $8.99/month
- HP OfficeJet Pro starts at $12.99/month
At this price, especially for an HP Envy printer that can easily be found on sale for less than €70, we advise you to avoid the HP All-In subscription. On paper – no pun intended – this service is not very beneficial.
After two years, the subscription can actually be much more expensive than the total cost of the selected printer. And to get rid of the all-in before the imposed period, you will also have to pay a termination fee.
Additional charges in case of overrun
This is not the worst as it concerns prices “from”. For example, the $6.99/month HP Envy printer limits you to just 20 pages per month. Once this quota is exceeded, 10 to 15 additional pages will cost you $1. There are also different options including $22.99/month for 300 pages or $35.99 for 700 monthly pages addressed to businesses.
In case of breakdown, HP offers 24-hour support. If the printer no longer works, the company ships a replacement model. Shipping labels are supported for the rest, even for cartridges. A good argument, but not convincing enough to subscribe to the all-in.
For the moment, the platform is not available in France, only in the United States.