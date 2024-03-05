Technology

HP launches monthly subscriptions for its printers, and they are not beneficial

Photo of Admin Admin44 mins ago
0 46 2 minutes read

Monthly subscriptions are a popular economic model, whether to take advantage of SVoD with Netflix or Gaming With Xbox Game Pass. HP is also getting in on the act with its all-in platform, which gives customers the option to print a limited number of sheets per month, with a two-year commitment and a fee if the quota is exceeded.

HP is now taking the plunge, after its general director, Enrique Llores, mentioned it in January. The company launches its all-in program, which is described as follows “An all-inclusive printing subscription that offers the ultimate convenience and expert support you need to keep your printing running smoothly”. A two-year commitment is activated after 30 days of subscription.

Advertisement Your content continues below

HP Envy Inspire 7921e


HP Envy Inspire 7921e

Note Digital

Editor's Rating: 3 out of 5


  • Amazon Marketplace
    Amazon Marketplace

    €130.99Nine


  • Grossbill
    Grossbill

    €163.95Nine


  • Topbiz.fr
    Topbiz.fr

    €171.45Nine


  • LDLC
    LDLC

    €175.90Nine


  • Material.net
    Material.net

    €175.90Nine


  • Fnac.com Marketplace
    Fnac.com Marketplace

    €177.85Nine


  • Darty Marketplace
    Darty Marketplace

    €178.77Nine

How the price table works

Turn off your ad blocker to access all the links above.

HP All-in Subscription Options.

HP All-in Subscription Options.

© Screenshot

The manufacturer is launching three formulas with several printer models:

  • HP Envy starts at $6.99/month
  • HP Envy Inspire starts at $8.99/month
  • HP OfficeJet Pro starts at $12.99/month

At this price, especially for an HP Envy printer that can easily be found on sale for less than €70, we advise you to avoid the HP All-In subscription. On paper – no pun intended – this service is not very beneficial.

After two years, the subscription can actually be much more expensive than the total cost of the selected printer. And to get rid of the all-in before the imposed period, you will also have to pay a termination fee.

Additional charges in case of overrun

HP Envy 6032e


HP Envy 6032e

Note Digital

Editor's Rating: 3 out of 5

Rating: 3 out of 5

(3)


  • Fnac.com
    Fnac.com

    €69.99Nine


  • darty.com
    darty.com

    €69.99Nine


  • Fnac.com Marketplace
    Fnac.com Marketplace

    €98.99Nine


  • Amazon Marketplace
    Amazon Marketplace

    €100.99Nine


  • Boulanger.com
    Boulanger.com

    €69.99Nine

How the price table works

Turn off your ad blocker to access all the links above.

This is not the worst as it concerns prices “from”. For example, the $6.99/month HP Envy printer limits you to just 20 pages per month. Once this quota is exceeded, 10 to 15 additional pages will cost you $1. There are also different options including $22.99/month for 300 pages or $35.99 for 700 monthly pages addressed to businesses.

In case of breakdown, HP offers 24-hour support. If the printer no longer works, the company ships a replacement model. Shipping labels are supported for the rest, even for cartridges. A good argument, but not convincing enough to subscribe to the all-in.

For the moment, the platform is not available in France, only in the United States.

Advertisement Your content continues below

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin44 mins ago
0 46 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Fortnite players predict how many balls it will take to open Pandora’s Box

17 hours ago

Massive malware targets Android from the Play Store

2 weeks ago

“It’s a little weird”: The arrival of this Xbox video game on Switch and PS5 answers the question that divides fans

1 week ago

How to access your email while waiting for things to return to normal

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button