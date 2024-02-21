HP 17-cn3001nf, Silver 17″ Thin and Light Versatile Ultrabook Intel Raptor i7 Laptop with Big, Fast 1TB SSD Storage – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the HP 17-cn3001nf

Equipped with fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB that enhances responsiveness, the portable PC. HP 17-cn3001nf Versatile, relatively thin and light with a 17-inch IPS anti-glare Full HD screen, it performs well in everyday use, moderate gaming and light multimedia processing, thanks to its Iris Xe graphics module and hybrid Core i7-1355U Intel Raptor Lake processor. . Its 16 GB RAM. This gorgeous silver Windows 11 Ultrabook is also equipped with a biometric fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Features of HP 17-cn3001nf

screen 17.3” Full LED IPS 45% NTSC 300cd/m² (1920×1080, Anti-Glare) processor Intel Core i7-1355U Raptor Lake (10 cores: 2P 1.7 GHz, 8E 1.2 GHz, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (32 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2, Realtek), Bluetooth 5.3 Backlit keyboard Yes Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello Yes, through the fingerprint reader Audio system 2 speakers operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 hours / Li-ion 3 cells 41Whr (175 g) Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.08 kg / 400.7 x 257.8 x 19.9 mm

The HP 17-cn3001nf takes on the competition

HP 17-cn3001nf currently Promotion in HP France And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where an SSD of such a large capacity with such a recent processor is also the cheapest and lightest to offer a biometric authentication system.

Chassis, connectors, screen of HP 17-cn3001nf

With its relatively thin and light natural silver design, this versatile laptop has a calm and elegant look.

This versatile large-format laptop PC integrates good connectivity, including 1 USB-C, 6-ax Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 modules for wireless remote connections and communications, for example a useful HDMI video output for easily connecting it to a monitor or TV. . , an audio port also 2 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when USB 3.0 devices are connected to it.

Since the fingerprint reader is present, you can authenticate through biometric identification using Windows Hello technology.

The Chiclet keyboard comes with a backlighting solution that can be activated to properly distinguish its keys in dimly lit environments.

The screen is anti-reflective and thus provides better visibility than a glossy panel in bright environments (eg outdoors) while being less tiring for the eyes over long periods of time.

Suitable for Full HD content, the screen lends itself well to playing videos with its 16:9 format, which is all the more commendable because its viewing angles are large, both horizontally and vertically, and this is thanks to its IPS technology. However, it’s a shame that IPS isn’t top-notch here as the colorimetry would have been above average back then.

Performance, autonomy of HP 17-cn3001nf

The HP 17-cn3001nf may be of interest to those looking for a relatively thin and light 17-inch laptop PC for versatile day-to-day use.

Its main advantage is its SSD storage, which is more energy efficient, quieter and faster as well as more resistant to shocks than hard drives.

Additionally, the integrated SSD offers a significant capacity of 1000 GB to accommodate multiple software and files, which is on par with what most hard drives offer.

However, SSDs offer better fluidity and responsiveness on a day-to-day basis than hard drives.

Thanks to the SSD, start/stops are faster, as are process and application launches, and arrival at online game cards is faster.

With no dedicated graphics card on board, this laptop is clearly not aimed at demanding gamers. But it allows you to play light to moderate games thanks to the Iris Xe graphics solution inserted into the processor, thanks to which you can also view photos and HD videos.

The Core i7-1355U is an Intel Alder Lake processor with 10 hybrid cores which therefore includes Iris Xe. It is coupled with 16 GB RAM to provide very good performance in daily use.

This core is also suitable for small multimedia processing, such as photo editing or light video conversion, taking advantage of multi-core and RAM.

As for autonomy, count on about 6 hours of battery operation for this ultrabook that some may be interested in looking for a large-format student laptop with controlled weight and beauty, while 17-inches are not the most nomadic in nature.