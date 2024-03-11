How would your proposed bilateral agreement affect immigrants?
After Biden tried to launch a package of measures that included changes to asylum conditions and the possibility of temporarily restricting resources and failed due to Trump’s lack of support, A new contract is now intended.
Joe Biden wants to agree with Donald Trump on immigration measures for the United States
In the event that the President wishes to implement changes in advance, The new bipartisan agreement would also mean more funding allocated to immigration issues, which will translate into an increase in the number of agents and more support for migrant cities. As per the compilation made TelemundoThe new measures will be as follows:
- US$20,000,000,000 allocated for border security.
- 1,500 new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.
- 4,300 new asylum officers.
- Appointment of 100 new immigration judges.
- The detention centers will have a capacity of 50,000 people.
- US$1,400,000,000 is allocated to cities and states that assist and house migrants in their territories.
To be realised, these conditions must be reflected in the Bill which must contain bilateral agreement. for that, Biden expressed willingness to meet with Trump and negotiate the terms of the project.