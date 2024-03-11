How would your proposed bilateral agreement affect immigrants?

Amidst the immigration crisis and after a bill that he tried to promote with a bipartisan agreement that ultimately failed, Joe Biden seeks a solution to this problem in the United States. After his visit to the border in Texas, when Donald Trump met with Greg Abbott at another crossing in the state, the US President Hope to be able to agree with the former president on a series of measures.





at this moment, The migration crisis is a central issue on the US agenda. After the recent increase in illegal border crossings, this reality is a concern that is becoming increasingly important among people living in the North American country. For this reason, as part of the election, both candidates often refer to this issue.

After Biden tried to launch a package of measures that included changes to asylum conditions and the possibility of temporarily restricting resources and failed due to Trump’s lack of support, A new contract is now intended.

Joe Biden wants to agree with Donald Trump on immigration measures for the United States

In the event that the President wishes to implement changes in advance, The new bipartisan agreement would also mean more funding allocated to immigration issues, which will translate into an increase in the number of agents and more support for migrant cities. As per the compilation made TelemundoThe new measures will be as follows:

US$20,000,000,000 allocated for border security.

1,500 new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

4,300 new asylum officers.

Appointment of 100 new immigration judges.

The detention centers will have a capacity of 50,000 people.

US$1,400,000,000 is allocated to cities and states that assist and house migrants in their territories.

To be realised, these conditions must be reflected in the Bill which must contain bilateral agreement. for that, Biden expressed willingness to meet with Trump and negotiate the terms of the project.