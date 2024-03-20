How will the “Olympic Lane” closed to traffic work during the Games?

Road traffic in Ile-de-France in the Paris region promises to be complicated during the Olympic Games. Expect “big trouble” this summer, in the words of the police chief. Among the obstacles to be expected, it is necessary to pay attention to the 185 km of “Olympic Lane” reserved for certain vehicles only.

assumption. This is the watchword for the Olympic Games which will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11 and for the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8. An interactive map is available on the site anticipaterlesjeux.gouv.fr to measure the near-term effects on roads and transport in Paris and Ile-de-France. Among the changes on the roads, it will be necessary to deal with the “Olympic Lane”.

Traffic will not be authorized for everyone on 185 km of roads. These are not full sections, but a lane or line that will be neutralized to allow only certain Olympic-related vehicles to travel. Therefore it will be reserved for authorized persons, other lanes will be passable for all other vehicles.

Where are these Olympic routes?

The following roads will see Olympic routes serving the Olympic venues:

A1 between Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle and Porte de la Chapelle

A4 between Collegian and Porte de Bercy

A12 between Roquencourt and Montigny-le-Bretonneux

A13 between Porte Maillot and Rocquencourt

Ring road, from Porte de Vanves to Porte de Bercy, northbound

Circular Boulevard (La Défense)

Certain Parisian axes

For more details about the exact location of these routes, you can refer to the decree published in official newspaper.

Who can borrow them?

Only accredited vehicles for athletes, official journalists, official delegations, emergency and security vehicles, taxis, ambulances and public transport. Any vehicle caught driving without authorization on the Olympic route will risk a 135 euro fine and legal action.

How to identify them?

Special road signs are provided to warn of these Olympic routes. There will be static panels including games logos, but also illuminated panels and floor markings.





Some fixed signs indicating the Olympic lane on roads. (Ministry of Transportation)





These ground markings will show the Olympic routes. (Ministry of Transportation)

And when does it start?

The activation time for these routes is not yet known, it should be in the spring. On the other hand, we know that they will be active from July 15 for the Olympic Games, followed by the Paralympic Games from August to September.