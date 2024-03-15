How will GTA help revive the video game industry in 2025?

Zapping Num.life Michelle Saran: “We want this space of freedom”

According to an analysis by Circana expert, Matt Piscatella, uncertainty reigns in the video game industry in the year 2024. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, he explains that the sector is facing a possible decline in sales of up to 10%, in extremely pessimistic scenarios, with all eyes on the future, especially towards 2025, with the highly anticipated release of GTA.

A weak industry

Piscatella explains that the current slowdown is due to the absence of new blockbusters capable of competing with previous hits such as Harry Potter and Hogwarts Legacy. The year’s notable titles, Helldivers* and Palworld, though important, weren’t enough to fully excite the market. The arrival of GTA 6 in 2025, along with other big launches, leaves a glaring void in terms of core offerings.

However, there is optimism for 2025, thanks to the early release of GTA 6, a title that could revive not only sales but the entire industry.