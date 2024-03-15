How will GTA help revive the video game industry in 2025?
According to an analysis by Circana expert, Matt Piscatella, uncertainty reigns in the video game industry in the year 2024. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, he explains that the sector is facing a possible decline in sales of up to 10%, in extremely pessimistic scenarios, with all eyes on the future, especially towards 2025, with the highly anticipated release of GTA.
A weak industry
Piscatella explains that the current slowdown is due to the absence of new blockbusters capable of competing with previous hits such as Harry Potter and Hogwarts Legacy. The year’s notable titles, Helldivers* and Palworld, though important, weren’t enough to fully excite the market. The arrival of GTA 6 in 2025, along with other big launches, leaves a glaring void in terms of core offerings.
However, there is optimism for 2025, thanks to the early release of GTA 6, a title that could revive not only sales but the entire industry.
“It will be a difficult year, but if you look to 2025, if interest rates come down and money flows a little more freely to developers and pubs, we should accelerate the development cycle again,” explains Piscatella.
In sum
The video game industry, facing an uncertain 2024 with potentially declining sales, is pinning its hopes on the release of GTA 6 in 2025 to revive the market.