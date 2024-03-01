How Two Court Decisions This Friday May (Or May Not) Change Trump’s Legal Future

Donald Trump Florida and Georgia face key trials this Friday The two related criminal cases against him could be a turning point in the future of the former president and candidate to return to the White House.

In Georgia, the focus this Friday is expected to be on the possible disqualification of Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee and District Attorney Fannie Willis from the election meddling case she filed against Trump and 18 others who allegedly benefited from romantic relationships. was A relationship with one of the prosecutors he hired for the case.

A key element of the Trump team’s strategy is to try to delay their criminal cases until after the election. If elected president, he could order the Justice Department to dismiss federal cases or he could seek amnesty in federal proceedings, not in Georgia.

Finding a Florida trial date on classified documents

In the case of Mar-a-Lago documents, the legal team of Trump has tried to change the trial date. Judge Allyn Cannon, nominated by the former president, had initially set a May 20 start. A court hearing will be held this Friday, in which Trump will attend.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith requested a July 8 trial in a document filed Thursday. However, defense attorneys say no trial should be held this year, but have proposed August 12, the week after the Republican National Convention, as an alternative possibility.

His main proposal is to move the trial date to after the 2024 elections. In their motion, defense attorneys made clear their strong preference for Cannon to avoid trial this year while Trump, who is facing four separate state and federal prosecutions, is campaigning. Republican Nomination for President.

Two Trump operatives set to face charges in classified documents case

Trump pleaded not guilty last June to 37 criminal charges related to his handling of classified material, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from US nuclear secrets to the nation’s defense capabilities.

Defense attorneys have asked Cannon to dismiss the case separately, arguing, among other things, that immunity will soon be considered by the Supreme Court, even though Trump was not president at the time of the events leading up to the case. of obstruction.

Georgia, a trial for election interference and a judge’s controversial romantic relationship

On the other hand, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McPhee scheduled an argument session this Friday on motions to disqualify Fannie Willis and her office from the election case.

It is unclear whether lawyers for Trump and some of his co-defendants have met their burden of showing that Willis and Wade’s relationship created a conflict of interest.

Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship in February but said it began after a lawyer was hired to work on the Trump case and ended last summer. Both insist that there have been no conflicts in the relationship and that it is not related to the election interference case.

Shock for Trump lawyers in effort to disqualify Georgia prosecutor: Witness didn’t say what they expected

In August, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on charges related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which was won by President Joe Biden.