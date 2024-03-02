How to successfully go to the toilet when you are constipated?

necessary In case of constipation, it is important to adapt your lifestyle.

This includes a balanced diet and adequate physical activity.

If constipation persists, medical advice should be sought.

Stress, travel, change in eating habits: Occasional constipation can have various causes. There are simple and natural solutions to restart bowel transit and have successful bowel movements.

Eating Fiber: A Way to Fight Constipation

“A balanced diet is one factor that can relieve you from constipation”, warns health insurance. This includes eating foods rich in fiber, as it “Increasing the frequency of stools and improving their consistency”. It is recommended to consume 25 grams per day, up to a maximum of 40 grams. “Gradually increase fiber intake over two weeks so as not to cause pain or bloating., underlines health insurance. Fiber is present in beans, whole grain products, and fruits and vegetables. “Drink water regularly and in sufficient quantities to stay well hydrated and improve the effectiveness of dietary fibers that retain water (at least 1.5 liters per day in the absence of medical contraindications: water, soup, herbal tea, etc.)”, completes the organism. Water rich in magnesium has a laxative effect and is also recommended.

A sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of constipation

Health insurance adds that it is important to move to relieve constipation. “Being active is just as important as a balanced diet. she warns. This allows you to stay in shape and fight constipation. Indeed, daily physical activity stimulates hunger and ‘lazy’ colons.” The term refers to slow intestinal transit, which can cause symptoms such as constipation. To increase physical activity, it is not necessary to play sports, but you need to move more every day: walking, gardening, crafts, dancing, etc. “Reducing sedentary time has the most beneficial effects on health.Observes health insurance.

Tips for successfully going to the toilet in case of constipation

Along with these lifestyle changes, it is important to ensure that you also change your habits when it comes to going to the toilet. Health insurance advises to go there at a fixed time between half an hour to an hour after meals. If you feel like that then you have to go there without delay. After all, you have to take your time without much effort.”pressure”. “Using a step stool or “squat” toilet encourages the passage of stool into the anal canal.Underlines health insurance.









Constipation: When Should You Worry?

If constipation persists despite everything, you should consult a doctor. In some cases, you should not wait to seek medical advice: the presence of blood in the stool, chronic colon disease, pregnancy, breastfeeding, abdominal pain, weight loss. In case of fever and significant abdominal pain, health insurance recommends visiting a doctor during the day. If constipation is accompanied by nausea, abdominal pain and inability to pass gas, it warns you: you must contact 15 or 112.

































