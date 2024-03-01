How to save up to 20% on your electricity bill in March 2024?

After +1 month of the last hike in electricity prices, consumers will have to pay a new, inflated bill. For at least 20 million households whose contract depends on the regulated tariff (EDF’s blue tariff), this latest increase represents a jump from 8.6% to 9.8%. But then, how do we avoid these skyrocketing energy prices?

Saving around €400 per year?

Between 2021 and part of 2023, the electricity market took a full hit of its results European energy crisis, forcing the vast majority of alternative suppliers to retreat. For more than two years, some market offers offer advantageous prices. In recent months, that era seems to have passed. indeed, Competitors of EDF More and more people are deploying formulas at very attractive prices. So much for Save up to 20% on your electricity billThe best solution available to you is still… to bring the competition into play!

By comparing the different electricity offers available, you will find that in this month of March, there are offers that are much cheaper than the famous EDF regulated tariff, with this latest increase of around 10% applicable. For example, for an annual consumption of 8000 kWh, currently not less than that 30 cheap offers. Most of them offer A reduction of -22%, -20% or -15%. Some even allow you to take advantage100% renewable electricity, of solar, hydraulic or even wind origin. A change that can help you win Up to €384 per year. To find out how much you could save by switching your electricity offer in March 2024, see for yourself:

Offers cheaper electricity in March 2024

The 3 cheapest electricity suppliers in 2024 are:

Alternative with its 100% local green electricity offer – amount of savings: €608 compared to the regulated rate, for an annual consumption of 8,000 kWh;

OHM Energy by Maxi Eco Contract – amount of savings: €596 compared to the regulated electricity rate (8000 kWh/year consumption);

Belenergy and its Prudence contract – amount of savings: €563 for a consumption equal to 8000 kWh/year and compared to the regulated electricity rate.

*Table updated on 03/01/2024. In the base option (6 kVA) the budget is calculated for a consumption of 12,500 kWh per year in Lyon.

To begin with, know what a change in electricity supplier means:

Always free for individual customers;

No commitment: customers can cancel their energy contract at any time and free of charge;

without power interruption;

without any technical intervention;

According to article L221-18 of the Consumer Code, always with a withdrawal period of 14 days after signing the new contract.

To do this, simply contact the supplier of your choice directly or call a Selectra specialist ☎️ 01 88 24 13 65 (free service), to ensure you have the best partner offer based on your usage profile



Then you will need to provide some simple information and documents:

your name ;

Exact residential address;

PDL or PRM number;

Your electric meter reading on the date of the change request;

household consumption (it is indicated on the last invoice);

Their IBAN/RIB number.

Now you have all the information you need to choose the 20% off offer!