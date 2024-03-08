How to replace an old pink driving license with a new, more practical card for free

Think you’ll have to wait until 2033 to replace your old pink driving license? Make no mistake: a free process is now available to get a new credit card format.

Many of you still have pink driving licenses. If it is still valid till January 19, 2033, you can now replace it with a new credit card format, more practical and modern. And what’s more: it’s now free!

Why change your pink driving license?

Besides being more compact and easy to store in your wallet, there are other benefits to replacing your pink driver’s license. In particular, you can dematerialize your license and keep it with you on your smartphone at all times.

Until mid-February, replacing a pink driving license was only possible in case of damage, loss or theft and cost €25.

From now on, the process is available for pure and simple replacement, and it’s free (you just need to bring your ID photo).

How to change your pink driving license?

To replace your old license with a new one, you must make a request on the website of the National Agency for Secure Titles (ANTS) and select “Damage, replacement of 3-fold license or end of validity”. The documents to be provided (proof of identity, proof of address, etc.) are specified on this site.

Please note that you will not need to return your old license when you obtain a new one.

Dematerialization of your driving license: How does it work?

If you just want to dematerialize your driver’s license, be aware that you will need a biometric identity card (which is in bank card format), as the France IDet is based on the identity data stored in this card’s chip.

To dematerialize your license, simply download the France Identity app to your smartphone and follow the instructions. Once the process is complete, your driver’s license will be accessible on your phone, along with your ID card and your passport.