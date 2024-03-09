How to Get Tickets to Bad Bunny’s ‘Most Wanted’ Tour Stop in Detroit for $67

Get tickets for Bad Bunny’s “Most Wanted” Tour stop in Detroit, Saturday April 6, 8:00 p.m., Little Caesars Arena.

Stabhab, vivid seats, Seatgeek And Ticketmaster There are tickets for the concert.

Tickets are also available for tour stops in Chicago and Toronto.

Ticket prices start at $67 and ticket prices will fluctuate.

Bad Bunny is a three-time Grammy and nine-time Latin Grammy Award-winning artist. His versatility as a genre-defying artist has catapulted him from Latin trap beginnings to global superstardom. After topping the Billboard Hot 100 with Cardi B and J Balvin on 2018’s “I Like It,” the Puerto Rican megastar has broken all kinds of records.

In 2020, his third album The Last Tour of the World Became the first Spanish-language album to top the Billboard 200. That same year, he became Spotify’s most streamed artist – the first Latin artist at the time to repeat the feat in 2021 and 2022.

Bad Bunny’s crossover success has made him one of the world’s most in-demand live acts, and El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 has become the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in Billboard BoxScore history. He broke his own record on the 2022 World’s Hottest Tour, which grossed $435 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing Latin tour in Billboard history. (Ticket Master)

Detroit – Saturday April 6, 8:00 pm, Little Caesars Arena, MI

Stubb

Vivid seats

Seatgeek

Ticketmaster

Chicago – Thursday March 28, 8:00 pm, United Center, Chicago, IL

Stubb

Vivid seats

Seatgeek

Ticketmaster

Chicago – Friday March 29, 8:00pm, United Center, Chicago, IL

Stabhab

Vivid seats

Seatgeek

Ticketmaster

Chicago – Saturday March 30, 8:00 pm, United Center, Chicago, IL

Stubb

Vivid seats

Seatgeek

Ticketmaster

Toronto – Thursday April 4, 8:00pm, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON, CA

Stubb

Vivid seats

Seatgeek

Ticketmaster