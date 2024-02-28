How to effectively insulate a wet wall? Key actions and sustainable solutions

Share, it’s good for morale!

Moisture is a common factor in many houses and homes. If using a dehumidifier doesn’t solve the problem, you may want to consider insulating the wall, whether it’s on the outside or the inside. However, some poor insulation can have a more devastating effect.

If you want to take the plunge, a few simple steps are all it takes to get an effectively and sustainably insulated wet wall.

Prepare the wall before insulation

Damp wall insulation Advance preparation is required. He must be Treated and dried before receiving insulation.

Good insulation Should be carried out only on a healthy wall. Otherwise, direct installation on a wet wall will trap moisture in, causing it to deteriorate.

If your wall is affected, Calling a qualified technician is recommended To repair moisture damage before insulating.

Before installing insulation, A wet wall needs to be dried, especially if it is the result of lack of waterproofing or proximity to the water table. You can do this using various techniques, such as:

The casing : This technique includes Install a waterproof box in the basement To provide thermal protection.

: This technique includes To provide thermal protection. The draining : To carry out drainage, You have to dig a trench around the house At a depth of 50 cm to 1 meter, and place a drain pipe there to drain the moisture.

: To carry out drainage, At a depth of 50 cm to 1 meter, and place a drain pipe there to drain the moisture. Installing waterproof membrane : Installation of waterproof membrane at the level of buried walls of house foundation Will prevent capillary rise. Once this is done, your wall is ready to install the insulation that will solve your moisture problem.

Wall insulation from inside

This method is economical, but it reduces the living space. there Installation of a vapor barrier or vapor barrier In addition to insulation is essential to avoid any problems with constant moisture.

vapor barrier is a waterproof membrane, while a vapor barrier is a membrane whose vapor resistance is compatible with the wall.

This is the technique Recommended if moisture has completely disappeared from the wall. However, if moisture remains, it should never be trapped inside the wall.

Any device must be installed on the inner side of the warm insulating material.

It is also It is possible to create an insulating wall Ventilated by leaving an air gap between the selected insulating material and the outer wall.

The most reliable insulating material that is especially suitable for insulating the wall from the inside are:

Expanded cork

Hemp and sheep’s wool

Insulating material based on coconut fiber or reed

Glass and rock wool

External wall insulation

This The method is most effective, Also the most expensive. It is recommended to use breathable insulation such as wood fiber for the wall.

External cladding is also essential Be impermeable to water vapor to avoid any accumulation of moisture between the insulation and the wall.

It has the advantage of insulating the wall from the outsideRemove all thermal bridges on interior load-bearing walls And junction between walls and other elements like balconies. Insulation must be carried out by Qualified Qualified Company.