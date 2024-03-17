How to eat less fat, less salty, less sweet while maintaining pleasure and indulgence?

Eating more balanced, “healthy and delicious” is the theme of this March’s “60 Million Consumers” special issue. We all know the rules of a healthy and balanced diet. The problem is to apply them as often as possible.

We all know the rules of a healthy and balanced diet, what is important to apply them and Adopting good habits in the long run. This month’s special issue 60 million customers Dedicated to healthy and delicious food. Details of Sophie Coisne, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, responsible for special issues.

franceinfo: Can we really eat healthy while having fun? Nothing forbidden?

To Sophie Cois: So having fun is really very important. so what Nothing is forbidden. Obviously, there are foods that are less healthy than others, but if we stay within limits and don’t eat them too often, we can eat them from time to time. And for example, fats that were long discredited have been rehabilitated in recent years, especially butter. It can be used sparingly from time to time.

But should we trust the labels of certain products that guarantee no added sugar or salt? Is it reliable?

So the statement of added sugar is highly regulated. So yes, we can trust them, but these products don’t stop because they contain sugar. For example, if it is compote, if it is a fruit-based product, natural fruit sugar exists, it will still be there.

And then sometimes, manufacturers play smart, so they’ll put ‘no added sugar’ on their product, which it’s not legally allowed to contain. When this is the case, for example 100% cocoa chocolate, or pure fruit juice will state 100% sugar free, whereas this will be the case for all products in the range. So this will attract you to the product, when finally the competitors also have no added sugar.

In this special issue, when you say that the first step to avoid is shopping time, what are the things to avoid?

So there are two parameters to consider. We just talked about reading labels and it’s really, really important. Read ingredient lists to favor products with as few ingredients as possible. And then you should also make sure that you do your shopping on a full stomach, to avoid choosing fatty, salty and sweet products which are the products that we naturally go for when we feel hungry.

There are apps for shopping on smartphones, we can use these apps, can they be helpful?

Ah yes, it’s interesting when you’re used to using your smartphone while shopping, we’ve compared six of them. They can be of extra help, especially compared to Nutri-Score. You know, it’s really popular with the French. But there are some things that are not recorded by Nutri-Score, and especially additives, the presence of additives that are sometimes harmful to health.

So these applications allow you to know whether there are additives, in addition to the benefits of Nutri-Score. So they give a high or low score depending on the presence of these substances. And then they allow you, for example, to create a profile based on your preferences. And if you scan a product that doesn’t match your profile, the app will offer you an equivalent product, but meets your expectations. So it can be a very useful help while shopping.

Low sugar, low salt, low fat, low meat. However, we need protein. What can you replace the meat with?

Yes, so we say “less”, as everywhere, we really have the impression that we are not going to eat anything anymore. good So even by cutting back on meat, you can still eat really deliciously. Obviously, in favor of fish, it is the first source of protein that we think of, and especially lean fish, which allows you to limit a little pollution from high-protein and fatty fish. Which is more polluted.

But you can eat eggs. And so there, the French, with inflation, turned to eating eggs in large quantities. For a long time, we believed that we are not allowed to eat it every day, it is a preconceived idea. You can eat eggs every day, unless you have high cholesterol, but this only concerns 19% of the population. And finally, there’s a protein source, absolutely delicious, that deserves to be rediscovered: beans.

Another point, should you adapt your diet according to your age and activity?

Oh yes, it is very important indeed. This is also one of the 10 good habits to adopt for healthy eating. The first habit we recommend is to eat as you move. That is to say, if you have a lot of physical activity, you can indulge in things that have a little more calories, but if you work behind a computer, you are quite sedentary. You have to be careful about what you eat. So learn to recognize and monitor your feelings of satiety, so you don’t overeat at meals, and limit your diet a bit when you don’t exercise much.