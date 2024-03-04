How to Create a Minecraft Server for Free

There are many ways to create a Minecraft server in 2024. So find out what to do to make yours for free.

Minecraft is a great game in which you can do an incredible number of things.

But playing Minecraft alone is good, but it’s even better with friends. However, to play with them, you need a server.

And while there are various ways to get one, like going through a paid host, it’s also possible to do it for free.

So without further ado, find out how you can create your own Minecraft server for free.

summary

Create your own free Minecraft server

Step 1: Get the latest version of Java

The first step to setting up a Minecraft server is to make sure you have the latest version of Java installed. Minecraft needs to go to run the game and the latest version will allow you to run your server properly.

You can install the latest version of Java here.

Step 2: Create a Minecraft Server

The first step in downloading Minecraft Server is to download the Server.jar file from the Minecraft site.

Once on the page, click the Download Minecraft Server Jar link as directed.

Java is the software required to play Minecraft.

Before running this .jar file, you will need to create a folder that will contain all the server files. To do this, go to your desktop and create a new folder where you will move the Server.jar file.

Then launch the file. This will create a few configuration files that will be carefully placed in your folder. With these files we have to accept the EULA agreement so that our server can work without shutting down immediately. Open the eula.text file.

When you open it, you should see the eula=false line. replace it eula = true. Then relaunch the server.jar file.

And now your new server is officially launched and ready to go!

Step 3: Configure the server

But before you jump right into your server with your friends, you have to configure it.

To do this, right-click the “server.properties” file and then open it with Notepad.

From there, you can change any options you want. Don’t forget to save the file if you make any changes.

Your Minecraft server settings.

Step 4: Connect to the server

Now that your server is configured, you can start it using the “Start.bat” file.

Then to join your server, you have to open Minecraft, go to “multiplayer”, click on add server and type “localhost”.

So that your friends can join you on your server, you just need to give them your IP address, which you can find on monip.com for example.

However, you will need to open your internet ports. For this, we advise you to refer to this detailed guide.

Create a Minecraft server using Host

To create a Minecraft server for free, Aternos is also a great solution that simplifies the process. First, go to the Aternos website and create an account by following the on-screen instructions.

Once your account is created, you’ll be able to configure your server by choosing the world type, mods, and plugins you want to use. Aternos supports different Minecraft versions and modpacks, allowing you to customize your gaming experience.

After configuring the settings, launch your server and invite your friends to join by sharing the IP address provided by Aternos. Although the service is free, it is important to note that Aternos servers must be manually activated and may experience queues at certain peak times.

And there you have it, now you know how to create and configure your own Minecraft server.