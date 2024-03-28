How to clean your liver in 3 days?

Do a Lemon cureYou can start the day by mixing lemon juice in freshly boiled water Stimulate bile production And Help the liver In its detoxification functions. However, it is important Do not extend this treatment beyond 21 days To avoid overworking the liver.

Reduce alcohol consumption is another crucial step. Alcohol can cause serious damage For the liver, especially Fatty liver AndAlcoholic hepatitis. Limiting your consumption to two glasses per day for women and three for men, preferably spread over meals, can help protect this vital organ.

Introduce hepatoprotective foods by reducing sugar

Similarly, Reduce consumption of sugary products is beneficial. Can cause sugar Liver inflammation and contributes Non-alcoholic steatohepatitisor else Cirrhosis. Instead, choose natural sweeteners and limit foods with added sugar.

Combine the drinks such as tea or coffee, No added sugarMay provide benefits Hepatoprotectors. On the other hand, avoid sodas and fruit juices, which are often high in sugar and can overload the liver.

Limit consumption of fatty meats

Like a plant milk thistlethere ManiacThe Rosemary And Dandelion May help support liver function. The Black radish It is also Excellent liver drainer And it can be used in different ways to benefit from its detoxifying properties.

In addition, Limit the consumption of fatty meat and cold meatBecause they can increase liver function. Prioritize Instead Lean protein sources And include foods like garlic and onions, which activate liver enzymes.

Grapefruit

Finally, grapefruit, Rich in naringin and auraptenecan encourage Liver detoxification and help Controls cholesterol levels. And don’t forget to reduce your salt intake to avoid water retention and protect your liver.