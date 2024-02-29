How to access your email while waiting for things to return to normal

Yahoo, the global web giant, has been facing a major outage since Tuesday February 27 that has prevented access to its messaging application. The bug was reported on Tuesday afternoon. Since then, thousands of reports have been recorded by Internet users complaining about not having access to their personal messaging on the app.

A major upheaval for users of the Yahoo Mail app starting Tuesday, February 27. The US company suffered a major outage recorded in the afternoon of the same day. Users of the Yahoo Mail application are unable to access their emails. The bug has been reported by users from many countries around the world. Which suggests it’s a global blackout.

Yahoo confirms the outage

Yahoo Mail closes immediately when the application is launched. ” Yahoo Mail is currently affected by a global bug that makes the app inaccessible to users on iOS and Android. There have been numerous reports on Downdetector since this afternoon, with Yahoo acknowledging the issue “, Confirm Digital.

For its part, the American brand, which quickly realized the problem, reacted at the end of the afternoon. ” Some users may still experience issues with Yahoo apps. We are continuing our research and will keep you informed. We thank you for your patience », posted on Yahoo, Tuesday afternoon X. Yahoo Mail also advised Continue your investigation “, Suggests The patch is ready and will take about 24 hours to be available to everyone “

Steps to access your mailbox

Until the situation is fully restored, Yahoo Mail recommends that iOS users follow these steps: close the app, open device settings, find and click “Yahoo Mail”. After that, you have to go down to the “Reset All Accounts” button and restart the app. For Android devices, it is recommended to go to phone settings, then select “Applications”, “Manage applications”, “Yahoo Mail” and click “Clear data”.

This should allow you to regain access to your emails on your device. Clearing the cache and cookies will also help resolve the issue without deleting your email, Yahoo says. If the process still doesn’t work, it’s still possible to access emails through the mail.yahoo.com link while waiting for everything to be resolved, the source suggests. Note that according to the evidence collected on the networks, gradual returns appear to be ongoing.