How many senior Hamas officials have been killed by Israel since October 7? – Exemption

At least five high-ranking political or military leaders have been executed by the Israeli army since the October 7 attack. But Hamas’ complex organizational chart makes it difficult to calculate by “rank” or “number” within the organization.

It was “One of the organizers of the massacre of October 7” According to the Israeli army. On Tuesday March 26, the IDF confirmed that it had “Elimination” Marwan Issa, in an airstrike in Gaza two weeks ago. A new report in large part of the international press due to this man’s very high position in the Hamas hierarchy. For some French media, it was “Hamas No. 3”. Others present it as instead “Number 3 of the Armed Branch” Islamist organization, or “Number 2” Hamas Brigade. In November he was named among the Jewish state’s six priority targets, while Reuters listed him as one of three key men killed in the ranks of the Islamic movement in early December.

Marwan Issa was the deputy head of the Palestinian Movement’s armed wing. According to the international press, this position may make it A high-level Hamas official has been killed since October 7.

However, in early January,