How is the Russian space agency doing before sending the Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS?

Despite its reliable technology dating back to the 1960s, the Russian agency Roscosmos, a pioneer in conquering space, now struggles to undertake ambitious projects.

Ignition delay. Russia must attempt to launch a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, March 23, after a two-day postponement. The crew of MS-25, which is scheduled to take off from the Baikonur base in Kazakhstan, consists of three members: American astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, veteran Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and first Belarusian cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya.

While Russia wants to end its cooperation inside the ISS after 2025, and faced a setback during a lunar landing attempt in August 2023, franceinfo takes stock of the Russian space sector.

He is getting old

In the 20th century, the Soviet Union was at the forefront of conquering space with the United States. But for decades, the Russian space sector has slowed its development. Although its technology is reliable, it is old and not renewed. “The backbone of the space sector is based on elements developed in the 1960s. It’s very old technology.”, noted Paul Wohrer, an expert on space issues at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI). For that now is Russia “Space Power is Declining”.

Roscosmos is the space agency “Underfunding”Isabelle Sorbes-Verger, noted geographer at franceinfo in August 2023. The result: Russia struggles to innovate.

“Russia sent the first satellite in 1957 and the first man into space in 1961, but it cannot build new projects.” Paul Wohrer, expert on space problems at franceinfo

On the other hand, competition has intensified. While Europe itself emphasized that, more recently, other countries such as China and India have developed their space sector. Not to mention the excitement of private players, the rise of SpaceX and a whole pool of start-ups in what is commonly called the “new space” environment.

It is decreasing

However, Russia has no intention of letting itself sink. It has begun a new race to the moon while missions are multiplying, such as Artemis, led by NASA, which plans to establish a permanent base at the south pole of our natural satellite.

Except that the Luna-25 program ended in failure: in August, the Russian probe crashed on the moon. A further symbolic setback since China and India succeeded in this particularly complex task. “Even in terms of interplanetary exploration, where it was leading, Russia is no longer coming” To undertake major projects, notes Paul Wohrer.

Anticipating the end of the ISS, planned for 2030, Moscow wants to launch a new Russian space station, presented as a priority for Roscosmos. Vladimir Putin said in October that the first part of the station should be put into orbit in 2027. This deadline should be taken with caution, as delays are common for Russia. Moscow and Beijing have also announced the construction of a space station in 2021 “on the surface or in orbit” from the moon. Also “China increasingly rarely mentions its Russian partner and it seems that the program is mainly led by China”Underlines Paul Wohrer.

Even on elements with strong credibility, such as its Soyuz launchers that will allow it to feed its grandiose ambitions, Russia finds itself in trouble. Several incidents have been reported in recent years: the launch in 2018 ended in failure, which is extremely rare. A second Soyuz carrying a robot failed to dock with the ISS in 2019. Most recently, in 2023, a large coolant leak was discovered on the spacecraft, forcing Washington and Moscow to develop an emergency plan to recover two Russians and an American stranded on the ISS. “We are seeing significant loss in quality and quality control”According to Paul Wohrer.

It is corrupt

More seriously, there is the Russian space sector “Extremely corrupt, at all levels”, assures Paul Wohrer. In December 2023, the deputy director of the Russian Space Agency was charged with corruption and detained. The manager and two others were accused “Mass Fraud” For the amount of 435 million rubles or 4.3 million euros. They are awaiting their verdict.

“This massive corruption creates big problems: making shooting ranges is difficult.” Paul Wohrer, expert on space problems at franceinfo

In 2018, four managers of a company involved in the construction of the Vostochny Cosmodrome (Russia) were sentenced to four and a half to eight years in prison for embezzling an estimated 1.3 billion rubles (at the rate of 17.8 million euros). at that time). Symbolizing some of the problems in the Russian space sector, the site was delivered several months later than originally planned. “I expect a more responsible attitude from you”Vladimir Putin announced the second year during a meeting with sector officials after a visit to the cosmodrome.