How Daniel Kratinsky’s teams are preparing to take over casino operations

A consortium founded by Czech billionaire Daniel Kratinsky (left) will take control of the casino at the end of March. From Tuesday, Filipe Palazzi (right) will finally have the right to speak to all the group's leaders.

investigation – For more than seven months, Philip Palazzi has been secretly preparing his “launched departure” as the distributor’s general manager.

From the end of summer, every week, the ritual is the same. In the Parisian offices of Casino Management, now grouped together on one floor of a building on Boulevard Haussmann, Jean-Charles Nouri, CEO and main shareholder of the distributor since the beginning of the 90s, receives Philippe Palazzi, who will succeed him as general manager. The time and day may vary, but not the location: the meeting room, the CEO is reluctant to meet people in his office. There, the two men discuss the main strategic axes of the casino, which should pass at the end of March under the control of a consortium formed by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretynsky, Frenchman Marc Ledret of Lechrier and the Atester Fund. "I test hypotheses for the group with Jean-Charles Nouri," Philippe Palazzi was recruited by Daniel Kratinsky in early July 2023, before he won a subsequent battle that pitted him against the trio formed by Xavier Neal, Mathieu Pigasse and Moez Zouri for the takeover of the casino earlier in the year. Suffering from excessive debt. He has great knowledge of the company and is very connected to the teams. I listen to him and then I will make my decisions.

