Homicide in Fort-de-France: “He was my only son and I worked to keep him”, Ulrich’s mother testifies

The 24-year-old’s mother returns for her son’s murder on Friday afternoon (March 1, 2024). The events took place in a working-class neighborhood of Fort-de-France, with houses protected by barbed wire and guarded by guard dogs. The police investigation is still ongoing.

Ulrich, her one and only child, was killed by a burglar. He was 24 years old. In her house on Rue de la Bienvenue, Peggy knows everyone. He has lived in the neighborhood ever since.”Above 60 years of age” And his son lived with him.



Ulrich was 24 years old.

It was a Friday afternoon like any other. Pierre*, a resident of the neighborhood, just picked up these 1 to his childrener Kuch. When he returns home, he finds himself confronted by the police. His young neighbor Ulrich, a warehouse worker at Martinique University Hospital, is under a white sheet. He has just been killed by a thief.

Man stabbed to death in Fort-de-France

The victim was returning from work around 4pm when she encountered an intruder at the family home. Peggy, the victim’s mother, is present and hears her son’s cries of warning. Helped by neighbors, he overpowers the burglar and asks him to empty his bag.

Thinking the situation is under control, Peggy leaves, but moments later tragedy strikes.

I looked back at my son and the thief quickly left.

Ulrich was seriously injured by the cutter. Still with the help of neighbors, Peggy applies compression points to stop the bleeding. Firefighters and rescue teams operate without success, Ulrich is pronounced dead on the spot.

An autopsy on the victim has not yet been conducted, but investigators have begun their investigation. According to our information, DNA samples can quickly identify the alleged perpetrator.



Welcome Street is a pedestrian thoroughfare.

•

In the neighborhood, most houses are protected by impressive barbed wire.

“I do not count the number of burglaries“, indicates a local resident.”You don’t often see police patrols here.“, adds another.

If not for the time of psychosis, many people know that they could have been victims of this tragedy. The municipality of Fort-de-France has prepared a family base.

*Names have been changed at the request of the author of the testimony.