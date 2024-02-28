Historic Verdict Against “Revenge Porn”: Man Must Pay USD 30 Million to New York Teacher

The victim, a CUNY professor, says the verdict is an important example for future victims. (Spring Chenoa Cooper)

In a landmark judgment in the United States, Spring Chenoa CooperAssociate Professor of Public Health at City University of New York (CUNY)won a USD 30 million lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Ryan BromsFor cases of “revenge porn” (dissemination of sexual images or videos without the consent of another person), FoxNewsDigital.

The case marks the largest amount ever for a lawsuit of its kind in New York, Cooper’s lawyer announced, highlighting the symbolic significance of the verdict beyond the economic aspects. Cooper expressed that, although he does not expect to receive the award amount, the bottom line is that there is a strong message against it. “Were Porn” That this failure is transmitted to society.

The lawsuit began when Cooper sued Broms in 2018, after he posted intimate videos and photos of her on the Tumblr platform, along with personal data such as her name, employer, title and social media pages, without her consent.

During this turbulent process, Cooper Faced constant harassment from Broms, who mocked the legal measures imposed against him by publications on social networks. The harassment continued even after the teacher obtained a restraining order against him.

According to Kali madiyaPlaintiff’s Counsel, Broms He was not even present in court when the verdict was announced and had not retained a lawyer to represent him. Cooper and her ex-partner broke up in 2017 after a tumultuous year during which, according to court documents, the man began sending her videos of himself and messages demanding to know intimate details of their sex life.

The online persecution and harassment that Cooper experienced had a devastating effect on his personal and professional life. Although she retained her position at CUNY, the experience prompted her to join the New York CyberAbuse Task Force and focus her academic research on the topic of cybersexual abuse.

“Cyber ​​sexual assault is sexual assault” Cooper said New York PostThis emphasizes the importance of recognizing the seriousness of crimes and providing the necessary support to victims.

This case only highlights the challenges faced by victims “Were Porn” to get justice, but also shows the shortcomings of the police in investigating cybercrimes. However Broms He pleaded guilty in 2021 to advertising an intimate image, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 26 weeks in an abusive couples program with no jail time. Cooper He expressed that feelings of emotional loss and vulnerability persist.

New York law allows victims to sue for monetary damages and injunctions (Getty Images)

This judgment represents a landmark in the fight against these types of criminal acts and highlights the importance of stronger laws and effective institutional responses to combat this form of abuse. With this case, the affected teacher hopes to raise awareness about the psychological and emotional impact of revenge porn and encourage more victims to seek justice.

study of American Psychological Association It is estimated that one in 12 adults will be a victim of non-consensual or revenge pornography during their lifetime, emphasizing the need for more effective policies to address this growing problem.