Hispanic workers killed and sole survivor identified in accident in Madera

Madera, California. Six of the seven Hispanic farmworkers killed in the accident in Madera County have been identified, as well as one survivor. A pickup truck collided with the van where they were traveling.

One of the victims is Roberto Flores Banuelos, 58 years old, originally from Sinaloa. His family confirmed Univision Fresno This information.

The other workers killed in the crash have been identified as Juvenal Jacobo Talavera, Hector Orozco, Alfredo Morales Sanchez, Victor Hernandez and Fidel Ojeda. This has been endorsed by family members or co-workers.

(left to right, top row) The victims of this incident are Alfredo Morales Sanchez, Juvenal Jacobo Talavera and Victor Hernandez.

(left to right, bottom row) Also Hector Orozco, Fidel Ojeda and Roberto Flores Banuelos. deposit : relatives

Most of the deceased were between 30 and 35 years of age, their families said.

Benito Perez is the sole survivor of the clash in Madera County

It’s Benito Perez, fighting for his life at a Fresno hospital. deposit : relatives

She has a one-year-old daughter and is fighting for her life at Community Regional Medical Center Hospital

One other person died, but was not among the group of seven farm laborers who lost their lives.

Juvenal Jacobo Talavera’s family remembered him as “gentle and hardworking”.

They remember Juvenal Jacobo Talavera as a humble, hard-working man who came to the United States about a year ago, said his brother Jose.

He was married and had a son. The brother said his wife could not believe what happened to the victim after the accident.

The family is in Michoacán, Mexico, while Juvenal works in the United States.

Hearing about the incident, Jose went to the crash site.

“I looked outside and there was my brother but he was dead when I arrived. I reached and spoke to my brother where he was. I wanted to board the van, but the officials did not let me there,” said Bhai.

Jose has spoken to Juvenal, but has now received no response.

What is known about the crash where seven agricultural workers died

The incident took place when the workers were going to their work place.

They lived in Kerman and moved to the Firebaugh area, an agricultural area with vineyards and farms.

The crash happened when the victims were on Avenue 7, west of Road 22, in Madera County. They were in a GMC Safari van when a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed on the highway, which has only two lanes.

According to a witness, the pickup was driving erratically on the road.

Officials say wearing belts can prevent deaths of farm workers

Some victims were reportedly ejected from the van during the incident They probably weren’t wearing seat belts.

Only two of them would have worn it.

“If they had been wearing seat belts, the passengers in the back might have been saved,” said Javier Ruvalcaba of the California Highway Patrol.

So far, it has not been confirmed whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the head-on collision, Ruvalcaba said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

