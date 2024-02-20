“His skin doesn’t match his theme”, LoL community can’t understand this champion’s cosmetics design

In League of Legends, there are hundreds of skins, but some are more spoiled by developers than others. We can think of Israel, Miss Fortune, Lux or even Ahri. Kaisa is also not excluded. More recent than the latter (it was released in March 2018), it already has 12 skins, but The community seems to have a big problem with most of them.

Cosmetics too far from its theme?

As you know, Kaisa is defined in myth as the daughter of Zero, a character who has become one with the entities present in this terrible environment and who is covered in symbiote. On his original splashshirt, all elements of his costume are attached to his body, but players have noticed that over the years, and his new skins, These famous elements were no longer associated with championsAs if they are things that are not directly related to the character (while this is in the legend and the original splashshirt).

Kaisa has 12 skins and the only skin that actually connects her cannons to her body is her launch skin, Exterminating Angel. I think there are many skin ideas that can accommodate his cannons in his body, but Riot seems to decide against messing with his void suit. Ink Warrior, Lagoon Dragon and more recently Skyscales could have easily attached cannons to his body and made his outfit more interesting, but no, they’re just pieces floating behind him. I don’t know if it’s an animation cutting issue or something, but really, I’ve never seen champion skins so thematically disconnected from the character.

The author of the Reddit post therefore poses a problem, and many members of the community agree with him. Another player also sarcastically says that Kaisa has long shed her Void Girl identity and become a K-pop icon. : “This post would make sense if Kaisa’s theme was Void Costume. But her current theme is K-Pop Icon, so this post makes no sense.”

Others go further and assertThis is a fan service by Riot Games : “That’s because she exists for fan service, even her default skin hardly conveys the idea that she’s wearing a symbiote outfit.” In short, the studio wasted an opportunity to make Kaisa a real badass, a typically worn-out warrior, but most of all, fighting for her life in the void’s twists and turns.

Themes, a real problem?

On closer inspection, it’s true that Riot Games’ choices are sometimes difficult to understand. For example, with the arrival of the Porcelain skin patch 14.4, Darius will be getting a new skin… on a theme that doesn’t suit him at all. What does pottery have to do with a Noxian general worn down by the weight of years of war? A character that some accused the developers of making young during her cosmetics period.

In the comments, one player mentions Yon’s case and his mask – an element he would have lost very quickly: “You too. He doesn’t have that many skins, but his mask is basically there from what I know. On the Ink Warrior skin he’s holding it on the splashshirt, but I’m not sure if he carries it in game. “

What finally comes out is Not only does Riot Games seem to assign themes that don’t suit certain champions, but the studio also chooses to discard certain elements that nevertheless seem integral to their theme, their core identity.. Hence the choices which are not unanimous among the players.