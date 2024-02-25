His amazing story will inspire you!

Adhara Perez Sanchez is an extraordinary 11-year-old girl from Mexico City with extraordinary abilities that set her apart. With an IQ of 162, higher than famous physicist Albert Einstein, Sanchez is on track to earn a master’s degree in engineering.

She previously earned a degree in systems engineering from CNCI University and an industrial engineering degree with a specialization in mathematics from the Technological University of Mexico.

Although she was bullied because of her autism, Sánchez graduated from elementary school at age five and completed high school in just one year.

He is an academic prodigy and a skilled speaker who aspires to be an astronaut.

Her ultimate goal is to work with NASA, and she is actively pursuing this dream by collaborating with the Mexican Space Agency to encourage young students to explore the fields of space exploration and mathematics.

Sanchez, who grew up in a low-income neighborhood, was diagnosed with autism at age three after experiencing regression in his language development.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Sanchez’s mother revealed that her daughter began to withdraw after being bullied by other students because of her condition and that her teachers did not care about her situation.

“The teachers were not very sympathetic; They told me that I wanted her to complete an assignment. She began to exclude herself; She did not want to play with her classmates and felt strange, different. » said Nayeli Sanchez, Sanchez’s mother.

“She could stay at school for a while, but then she couldn’t, she fell asleep and didn’t want to do anything. She was very depressed, people had no sympathy, they made fun of her. Mother said.

Due to adverse conditions, Sanchez had to change schools three times. However, his intellectual curiosity remains strong.

Sanchez’s mother noted that her daughter could memorize the periodic table and even teach herself algebra. Believing his daughter was bored, he admitted her to therapy.

Then, a therapist recognized Sánchez’s extraordinary intelligence and recommended that she be taken to the Center for Attention to Talents (CEDAT), a school for gifted children.

The school confirmed that Sanchez’s IQ was higher than Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

“I want to go into space and colonize Mars. Imagine where you want to be if you don’t like where you are. I see myself in NASA, so it’s worth a try,” said 11-year-old Golcaston.