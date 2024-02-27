Hezbollah announced that it had fired a new salvo of rockets at an Israeli base

Hezbollah announced that it had launched a new salvo of rockets for the second day in a row. Maroon Air Traffic Control Base »Tuesday February 27, in response to Israeli airstrikes a day earlier on eastern Lebanon.

For the first time since the start of the war in Gaza, the Israeli army on Monday targeted Hezbollah positions in the Hezbollah stronghold of Baalbek, located in the east of the Cedar country, killing two fighters, outside the borders of the usually targeted territories. The attacks prompted an initial response from Hezbollah, which fired about sixty rockets in the direction of the Israeli base of Nafah, on the occupied Golan Heights.

Hezbollah also announced late in the afternoon that it had hit a target for the first time using dozens of Katyusha-type rockets. “The command post of 146E Section in Gaaton »It is about 8 km from the border.

“Dangerous cycle of violence”

The UN’s special coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Ronecka, reacted on Tuesday “Call for an immediate end to this dangerous cycle of violence”. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) condemned Tuesday “The Disturbing Evolution of the Exchange of Fire” And “Strike Intensity”Stressed that recent growth risks “Compromise with a political solution” to conflict.

Since the start of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah, in support of its Palestinian allies, has targeted Israeli military positions on a daily basis. Israel attacks border villages and targets Shia movement leaders.

At least 284 fighters, mostly from Hezbollah and allied groups, and about 44 civilians have been killed in four months, according to Agence France-Presse’s count. On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and 6 civilians were killed, according to the military.

