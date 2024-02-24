Here’s why these 2 investments are interesting in 2024

Even though the Leverate A rate remains stable at 3%, those looking to make their investments profitable have every interest in moving to the regulatory Leverate in 2024. Although net collections have declined at the start of the year, the outlook is improving. Exciting profitability is on the horizon!

Indeed, during the month of January, Livret A recorded a net collection of only 2.27 billion euros, a significant decrease compared to the same period of the previous year, (three and four times less than in January 2022 and 2023, with 6.25 billion euros) and 9.27 billion respectively. euro).

This decline can be attributed to various factors, but declining inflation seems to be the main factor to consider. Indeed, it must be understood that this rate is indexed according to the level of inflation which is now clearly more stable and lower than the previous year.

According to Banque de France forecasts last December, inflation should fall to an average of 2.5% annually for 2024. That said, this reduction is not without consequences. The Levert A rate is fixed at 3% until February 1, 2025, and as a result, it can offset the savings above price increases.

In 2023, Livret A holders suffered a financial loss, as average inflation, despite an annual rate of 2.9%, amounted to 4.9%, leading to a reduction in the real value of their savings. Thus, 55 million holders saw a return less than the price increase, leading to a loss of purchasing power.

LEP and Livret A, protect against inflation?

If, in 2023, Livret A loses money to its holders, with an annual rate of 2.9% against average inflation of 4.9%, the Popular Savings Booklet (LEP) shines in offering an average annual return of 5.9%. This performance makes it the best anti-inflation option among guaranteed investments in 2023.

Indeed, despite its rate falling from 6% to 5% from February 1, 2024, the LEP remains the highest paying regulated savings account, a trend that will be maintained for the next six months, although its rate will remain the same. was maintained at 5% till August 2024.

Investors seem to have understood this, as evidenced by net inflows of 1.92 billion euros recorded in January, on par with the previous year. This underlines the interest of savers to place their investments through this savings product given its ability to maintain its position as the best hedge against inflation.