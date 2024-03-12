Here’s what Dustin Poirier said to Donald Trump (and Dana White) after his win over Benoit St. Denis

After his win over Benoit St. Denis on Saturday in Miami, Dustin Poirier revealed what he appeared to say to former United States President Donald Trump. He was actually talking to UFC boss Dana White.

Two days after his KO victory over Benoit St. Denis, Dustin Poirier revealed some indiscretions about the fight on American expert journalist Ariel Helwani’s show The MMA Hour. He significantly returned the moment when he appeared to address Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, a big fan of MMA and in the front row to follow the fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The businessman, along with his daughter Ivanka, stood to applaud the performance of the native of Lafayette (Louisiana).

“You want me to fight these young bastards, that’s what’s happening.”

But Poirier explained that his comments were not directed at Trump. “It looked like I was talking to Trump, but I was talking to Dana (White, UFC boss). I said ‘Hey, you want me to fight these young motherfuckers, this is what’s happening. ‘

Ranked No. 3 in the world at UFC lightweights, Poirier agreed to fight St. Denis “only” 12th, which many considered a threat to the American’s position. After brawling for a round and a half, he finally found fault with uppercuts and hooks to the Frenchman’s face, knocking the KO to the ground. In an interview after the fight, he explained the reasons behind his decision to accept the fight.

“The top (Islam Makhachev holds the belt, Charles Olivera is first in the division ahead of Justin Gaethje, editor’s note) is kind of at a standstill at the moment, there are fights between guys, no other big names. On top of that I can fight at lightweight right now. Am,” he recalled. “And they have this guy who represents France, who is on a five-game winning streak, who is making a lot of noise and has a lot of followers in Europe, so it makes sense.”