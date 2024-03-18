Here’s its cost and the penalty amount you risk in the event of default

From April, technical inspection will become mandatory for motorized two-wheelers. It is therefore important for the owners of these vehicles to know what to expect when they carry out these checks and what they face if they refuse to comply with this obligation.

The obligation to submit two-wheelers for technical inspection will thus come into effect from April 15, 2024. It applies to all category L vehicles, including mopeds, motorcycles, scooters, motor tricycles and light and heavy quadricycles. Initially, this obligation will apply to vehicles registered before 2017 which will have to pass a technical inspection before December 31, 2024.

To carry out a technical inspection, the owner of a motorized two-wheeler must go to one of the inspection centers authorized to carry out this inspection on two-wheelers. So bikers have to figure out where to go. Then, during the technical inspection, the technician will check some essential points like braking, steering, suspension, both or even the exhaust.

” During the inspection, you may be present in the inspection zone only at the invitation of the inspector, so that he may assist you in handling your vehicle respecting the instructions and safety instructions given to you… On the other hand, for certain categories of vehicles (such as light motorized quadricycles), this Authorization will not be possible. », explains the public service on its website. Once the technical inspection is complete, three results can be attributed to the two-wheeler.

First, a favorable outcome if the vehicle does not represent a major failure. An adverse outcome for major failures, in which case a second inspection must be conducted within two months after the technical inspection. Finally, adverse consequences for serious failures. In this case, the vehicle in question will not be authorized to ply after midnight on the day of inspection.

What are the risks in case of lack of technical control?

As for the cost of this technical check on a motorized two-wheeler, it should be between 50 and 70 euros. In addition, it is necessary to clarify that the cost of technical inspection may differ from one inspection center to another. Finally, regarding the validity of this check, it must be repeated every 3 years. If the owner of a motorized two-wheeler refuses to undergo a technical inspection, he or she is liable to a fine of 135 euros.