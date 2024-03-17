Here’s how to get your Easter chocolate really cheap, while prices are rising





At Easter, chocolate sales explode, but so do prices. This year, cocoa production was difficult, there could be very unpleasant surprises. Here’s how to get it for less.

Easter is approaching. For 2024, the bells will return from Rome on the dates of Easter Monday, March 31 and April 1. If this date coincides with a public holiday, he especially remembers chocolate. French people often rush to the supermarket to buy their favorite chocolate. They spend an average of 20 euros there. But the amount could be much higher due to unprecedented price hike this year.

Already in 2023, a 10% increase in prices due to inflation was recorded. The indicators are not good this year either. In late February, a ton of cocoa beans topped $6,200 on the New York Stock Exchange, a jump of +170% in a year, according to the report. 60 million customers. This is explained by the “El Nino” climate phenomenon, which has caused an increase in temperature in the main cocoa-producing countries. Drought episodes also coincided with torrential rains, the harvest was not fruitful. As raw material prices have exploded, prices at the end of the chain are also rising.

Chocolate is also suffering from the rise in sugar prices, with a 20% increase projected for 2024. According to economist Philippe Chelmin. was interviewed by TF1, “The chocolate we’re going to eat at Easter costs more, at least in terms of its cocoa content, but also its sugar content”. However, milk chocolate will have less effect than dark chocolate.

Another expert still wanted to be sure. Syndicate du Chocolat General Director Gilles Rouvier confirmed 60 million customers “It is likely that there will be an increase in Easter chocolate. But the increase in recent weeks should not have a major impact on Easter 2024, with chocolate being produced well in advance to ensure availability on shelves.” However, by 2025 the situation will be more alarming.

In any case, you have to be careful when you buy your chocolate so as not to be fooled. Producers may reduce the quantity or price of cocoa following an increase in raw material prices. To make sure you’re dealing with real chocolate, check that its cocoa solids content is at least 18% rather than 35% with cocoa butter. As Easter is so close, it is advisable to eat your treats as quickly as possible to get the preferences. If you are not in a hurry and prefer to save money, you can wait for the clearance after Easter to pay less. Chocolates are sold significantly cheaper with around 30% discount for 10 days after the party.

A really good idea to enjoy Easter chocolate without breaking the bank is to make it yourself. It is not difficult. You need to buy chocolate bars, for example the dessert type – and molds. You can also use ice cube molds if they are round or invest in a larger one, reusable all year round! By melting and shaping your chocolate, you will save a significant 50% on quality chocolate.