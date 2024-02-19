Here’s how to file a claim in case of error

Following the increase in the rate of social security contributions applicable to the Agirc-Arrco supplementary pension, some retirees have seen their pension amounts significantly reduced. In case of error, it is possible to file a dispute.

How to challenge a reduction in your retirement pension?

After the reduction in supplementary pension pensions in February, many seniors complained of too high tax deductions. If there is doubt about the calculation of their pension after the reassessment of the social security contribution rate, it is possible to complain online through the website of the administrative department of your pension fund.

A retiree can also send a letter of complaint by post or he can contact his pension fund by telephone. However, it is important to challenge the pension amount within two months of receiving the pension. After this deadline, appeals will not be admissible. On the other hand, in the event of rejection of the claim request, the retiree may refer the matter to the social department of the judicial court.

However, it is important to check your RFR on your tax notice before proceeding with a challenge, to ensure the presence of a calculation error on your supplementary pension amount. A retiree should also note the different social security contribution rates applied to his pension, which are established according to his RFR amount.

How to explain reduction in supplementary pension?

Every year, the social contribution rates deducted from the Agirc-Arco pension undergo adjustments. This may reduce the amount received. The new rates will come into effect from February, with retrospective effect from the month of January. In practice, the amount of tax due in January is deducted from the February pension, which represents a significant reduction in the monthly payment.

This reduction will continue even after this, as the change is due to an increase in social security contribution rates. From now on, the normalized social contribution rate is 8.3% and applies when the reference tax income (RFR) for a retired person is greater than or equal to 12,230 euros.