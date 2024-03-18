Here is the price and release date

After our German and Belgian neighbors, it’s France’s turn to take advantage of the latest Lidl electric bike, the famous CRIVIT urban e-bike. Available in low and high frames, this pair will be launched at a very attractive price of 1199 euros, for a very promising technical sheet on paper.

In early March, Lidl launched a new generation of electric bikes in Belgium and Germany. Their names? CRIVIT Urban E-Bike

Good news: France also has the rights to these versions, the brand informs us in an official press release. The launch will take place on March 25, 2024 exclusively on the Lidl website. Above all, its price has dropped by 100 euros compared to our Belgian and German neighbors: here, the VAE will be available at a price of 1199 euros.

A very rare torque sensor at this price

Let’s be bold with the words: that’s an incredible price considering the bike’s tech sheet. First, the CRIVIT Urban E-Bike inherits a torque sensor, which is exceptionally rare on such an affordable electric bike. As a reminder, such sensors allow you to transmit assistance proportional to the force you put into the pedal.

This provides a more natural and dynamic electrical behavior. Above all, it is a technology that we usually see on VAEs sold for around 2000 euros. Obviously, thorough testing will be needed to determine the quality of this torque sensor, and see how well it responds to the user’s finger and eye.

The sensor is associated with a Mivice M080 motor with a torque of 40 Nm, a Gates belt transmission, a 360 Wh LG battery (100 km range in eco mode) that fits in the seat post, Schwalbe Big Ben tires or Shimano T200 hydraulic discs. Brakes All these components are relatively common on more expensive frames.

A well thought out stop function

Lidl doesn’t forget safety, though, with a rear light fitted under the saddle and benefiting from a stop function. In other words, this light will increase in intensity when you brake, to better warn users behind you. Count on a 21 kg weight and SP Connect support to attach your smartphone to the handlebar.

As a reminder, the Lidl CRIVIT Urban E-Bike will be available on Monday March 25 exclusively at Lidl for a price of 1199 euros. Help to Buy can bring its price below 1000 euros.