Here is a complete list of the various luxury perfume dupes available

Arriving in France in 2012, the hard discount store Action continues to attract customers with its low prices and the variety of products found there. Among these products, we find interesting imitations of luxury perfumes that allow you to smell good without emptying your wallet. Here’s a look at some of the best dupes available from this popular retailer.

Perfumes inspired by major brands

Branded perfumes often represent a significant budget, reaching hundreds of euros for a bottle. But in action, many dupes are offered for a fraction of the price. They are indeed similar to famous high-end perfumes but of lesser quality in terms of staying power. However, their attractive prices will allow you to renew your bottles more regularly. Here are some examples:

Jador by Dior: Amelie by Figenzi for only €0.99

La Vie est Belle by Lancôme: Amazing Life by Figenzi €1.95

Yves Saint Laurent: Cady by Capace Free for €2.95

Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf: Detonating Pink by Floyesa priced at €1.95

Angel by Mugler: Divinity by Figenzi costs 1.95 euros

Flower by Kenzo: Being Florissant by Floessa for 1.95 euros

Daisy by Marc Jacobs: Leia and Lenora by Figenzi costs 1.89 euros

Lady Million by Paco Rabanne costs 4.99 euros

Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel: Marcela by Figenzi costs 1.95 euros

Bloom by Gucci: Miabella by Figenzi costs 1.95 euros

Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent: Queen of the Night Price 6.95 Euros

Decadence by Marc Jacobs: Royal Touch by Figenzi costs 1.95 euros

Selvasia by Figenzi: Sì by Armani for 1.95 euros

Noa by Cacharel: Take me away by Figenzi for 1.95 euros

Advantages of choosing this simulation

Among the many advantages of choosing this perfume at a low price on action, we find:

A diverse selection that covers most major brands and iconic perfumes,

Unbeatable prices allow significant savings on your perfume budget,

Possibility to change perfumes regularly without breaking the bank.

This perfume is therefore ideal if you are looking for an everyday fragrance without spending too much or if you want to try a new perfume without a significant financial commitment.

Disadvantages of perfume dupes

Although they have many advantages and can present an interesting alternative to luxury perfumes, it is also important to consider some limitations. For example:

Their duration may be shorter than that of genuine brand perfumes,

They are not made with quality ingredients and manufacturing processes like their luxury counterparts.

However, if you are willing to compromise a bit on these aspects and enjoy these fragrances for their simplicity, they are definitely worth a try.

Smart shopping with action

When you open the doors of the Action Store, it is hard to resist the temptation: the brand does everything to simplify the purchase process and attract the attention of customers with its unbeatable prices. If you’re a regular on bargain shopping, add these perfume dupes to your shopping list to save even more on your everyday beauty products.

Action once again succeeds in showing that it is possible to satisfy our desires without breaking the bank. With its range of luxury perfume dupes, the brand allows everyone to treat themselves by proudly displaying a variety of fragrances at low prices. Don’t hesitate to indulge yourself during your next visit to the store!