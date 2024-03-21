Game news Here are the upcoming video games you should be looking forward to this year. Elden Ring, Star Wars Outlaws, Stalker 2, Dune Awakening… there’s something for everyone!

The year 2024 is full of releases, especially in terms of open worlds! Find the most original and most anticipated finds in our JV Fast.

Open world is still popular among players! Games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Alden Ring was able to reinvent the genre. Other titles, as ambitious, are expected in 2024, and it makes you want it! We explain everything to you in this JV Fast.

Alden Ring – Shadow of Erdtree

The Elden Ring DLC ​​is highly anticipated and for good reason! On the menu: a new area, a new plot, new enemies and bosses, brand new weapons, etc. Saying so The title turned out to be just as phenomenal as the base game (Awarded Game of the Year 2022 as a reminder). The game’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, told Eurogamer Shade of Erdtree In terms of volume, it was their biggest DLC to date.

In the same interview, Miyazaki likens the future playground to necrolimbo In the full title, but with richer and denser level design for more varied gameplay. He also tells Famitsu that weapons and spells will be “one of the biggest selling points” of the expansion. To learn more, see our JV Fast above on this topic.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Soon in the hands of players, Dragon’s Dogma 2, This is scheduled for Friday March 22Offers an amazing experience similar to the first of the name released 12 years ago. promises a vast, organic playground where anything can happen to you with adaptive quests and a comprehensive class system.

One of the most anticipated games of 2024, Capcom’s title inherits the series’ beloved pawn system, Allows you to create computer-led companions. In this new opus, these AI-led NPCs are now able to learn. In fact, this To improve and advise other players, for example, will record the characteristics of previously explored dungeons. Who can call them. Dragon’s Dogma 2, apart from being an extraordinary adventure, promises to revolutionize AI systems in video games, and for that alone, we are eagerly awaiting the title.