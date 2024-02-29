Here are the train ticket prices that will go up and those that won’t

TGV Inoui prices will increase by an overall 2.6% during the year 2024 with effect from 2023. The price should not change like Oigo.

TGV prices will continue this year 2024 with new increases. After an average increase of 5% in 2023, SNCF has confirmed a 2.6% increase in TGV Inoui ticket prices for 2024. However, there is an exception for Avantage card holders, reports Franceinfo, after the presentation of SNCF’s annual results, Wednesday February 28. Ouigo ticket prices will also not change. increase this, “Inflation down”As mentioned, it has been implemented since the end of last year.

Reasons for this increase

This increase was expected as SNCF had already warned at the end of 2023, that price increases are inevitable with an increase in costs, especially electricity, salaries, tolls and other social investments.

“With the purchase of new trains, an increase in TGV prices is necessary to finance the investment to provide more offers and to cope with the fact that the activity should cost up to 7% in 2024”, The management of SNCF voyagers was clarified. ” It is the planned 8% increase in toll prices paid by SNCF Voyageurs to SNCF Réseau that justifies this increase. These tolls are among the highest in Europe and represent up to 40% of the price of a TGV ticket. », we also hinted at BFM.

SNCF in green for the third year in a row

Over the past two years, i.e. 2022 and 2023, TGV traffic has increased by 6% for services in France and Europe and by 4% for French-only trips, SNCF indicated. The financial profitability of the company has not really changed, as the turnover is rather the same (around 41.8 billion euros (+0.7%)).

That said, the company remains profitable at 2.4 billion. “I see two pieces of good news there,” Group CEO Jean-Pierre Ferrandou was quoted as saying by Ouest France. “First of all, the group is green for the third year in a row and we are reinvesting everything in the railways” Along with purchase of rolling stock, regeneration of network and renovation of stations, he said.