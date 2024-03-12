Business

Here are the taxpayers affected by the March 15 tax return

Photo of Admin Admin8 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

March 15 represents a very important date for taxpayers who have chosen to pay their taxes monthly. Actually, it is on this date that the tax administration will deduct from the accounts of the concerned people.

Firstly, it is important to remember that when a taxpayer opts for a monthly direct debit contract, the schedule to which it corresponds is mentioned in their last tax notice. Every time the tax authorities make a deduction, the taxpayer will record a debit on their bank account known as a “Direction général des Finances Publics” debit.

Owners are liable for monthly payment of this tax

The first category of taxpayers affected by the tax administration’s levy on March 15 is those subject to property tax and housing tax on second homes. For property tax, the accounts of all taxpayers owning property on January 1, 2023 will be debited. For second home owners, in addition to property tax, they are also affected by levies linked to housing tax.

It is important to remember that taxpayers who have opted for a monthly tax payment agreement are eligible for deduction every month, spread over a total of 10 installments from January to October. The amount paid each month corresponds to one-tenth of the tax due for the previous year. The 3rd levy, which will therefore take place on March 15, concerns all monthly taxes.

Regarding the amount of property tax, it is calculated based on the cadastral rental value of the property, which represents the theoretical annual rent that the owner can obtain by renting out his property. Similarly, the housing tax is established by applying rates determined by local authorities after a vote, according to the cadastral rental value of the second house and its outbuildings.

Other taxpayers are concerned

On March 15, the 3rd monthly payment of tax at source of income will also take place without a collector. It concerns all taxpayers whose income is not salary,” ie income of self-employed workers or farmers, liberal professions, etc. », detailed the Ministry of Economy

. For this recovery amount, the assessee can verify the same by going to his specific place, “ Manage my withholding tax “, then ” View all your withdrawal history

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin8 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Emails of Microsoft executives stolen by Russian intelligence

January 22, 2024

Big success in this car dealership

January 15, 2024

Cac 40: With more than 146 billion euros, the profits of the CAC 40 in 2023 are even higher than in 2022.

2 weeks ago

Here are the areas affected by the fuel shortage

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button