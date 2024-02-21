Here are the stressed businesses that recruit from 40,000 euros per year

The job market in France suffers from a growing shortage of workers. A study of recruiting firms Haze analyzed 800 occupations in nearly twenty fields of activity, identifying occupations under stress offering attractive remuneration from the first years of their careers. South West has prepared a ranking of 40 occupations in stress offering a starting salary of 40,000 euros or more per year.

Technology and IT professions

With the advent of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, the sector needs qualified employees more than ever. To fill vacancies, candidates are offered very attractive salaries even at the beginning of their career. Salaries start at 40,000 euros for a back-end developer position and 45,000 euros for a data scientist position.

The prospects for progress to reach 35,000 euros in three years are also very interesting. According to Oualid Hathroubi of the firm Haze” IT is a field of constant evolution. Professionals must train and update themselves frequently, much more so than in finance or accounting. This requires agility, hence higher remuneration “

The most sought-after occupations in this field are: Security Architect, Cloud Architect, Enterprise Architect, Scrum Master, Ethical Hacker – Pentester, Software Architect, Infrastructure Architect, Software Architect, Data Scientist, Software Engineer, Access Management Consultant (IAM), Data Analyst, Devops Security Engineer, Software Package Developer, Fullstack Developer, Cloud Engineer, Data Engineer, Back-end Developer.

Insurance and financial businesses

The insurance sector is also in constant search of workers, with wages also very high. According to Oualid Hathroubi, “ These are service businesses that generate a lot of income with low costs ” The best paid professions in this field are: qualified actuary, DAB/RC/underwriter, actuarial study manager and insurance specialist. Actuary, in particular, with a starting salary starting at 45,000 euros, even for a young graduate without experience, and up to 100,000 euros in eight years. With reach, offers very interesting prospects for advancement.

Businesses in the finance sector are also under tension. A starting salary of 40,000 euros per year especially concerns the professions of tax specialist, internal auditor and management controller. For example, a management controller recruits from 45,000 euros and offers the possibility of doubling the salary from the eighth year of work. For the other two occupations, a few years of experience are required, but the pay remains high.

Construction and purchasing businesses

The construction sector also offers attractive salaries and interesting career prospects, with a salary ceiling of more than 58,000 euros in the long term. Positions currently in demand include Business Manager, Works Engineer and Price Study Engineer.

Similarly, purchasing professions are attractive to recent graduates. According to the expert, “ You can join this position as a junior, but you will negotiate very basic projects first. In large groups, for example, you won’t be negotiating contracts with multinational companies in your first year “Businesses lacking workers in this sector are investment or capex buyers, family or convenience buyers, and project buyers.