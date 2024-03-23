Here are the pastas to favor (and avoid) for better nutritional value, according to this dietitian.

The universe of pasta seems endless with its various shapes, colors and textures. however, Not all pasta is equal In terms of nutritional quality and satiating capacity. In this quest for wellness and a balanced diet, there is a lot of advice floating around, but what exactly is it? To answer this question, Dietitian Stephanie Drew shares her expertise on waves of France Blue.

When you stand in front of the pasta display at your favorite supermarket, there are certain elements to look out for in order to make the right choice. The first thing to check is the texture of the pasta. “Basically, shells are water and wheat. But we can add eggs to it, so it really changes the product and the quality of the product. Stephanie Drew explains. Same thing for the origin of ingredients. “Wheat flour can be organic or non-organic. A product may or may not be complete. she adds.

Cooking time is also an important element. More and more pasta packages suggest cooking in less than three minutes. However, nutritionists warn: “So the pasta can cook faster, it’s already cooked. Pre-cooking is like pre-digesting the starch in semolina and so when we use it, it goes into the blood faster so the energy goes through faster. It gives us Keeps a little less and the starchy and satisfying effect is a little less effective.” Quick-cooking pasta and canned pasta should therefore be avoided.