Here are the dates to remember

If you’re one of the many retirees who frequent retirement insurance websites, don’t panic if you can’t access certain services. This is not a cyber attack, but a maintenance operation.

“ The lasuranceretraite.fr website and its online services will be temporarily unavailable for several days in March. », we can read on the retirement insurance website. Therefore, it is necessary to take stock of which services will be unavailable and on which dates they will be unavailable.

All services on the Retirement Insurance website will be unavailable from this date

First, the “Ask My Question to an Advisor” and “My Archived Questions and Answers” services in the subscriber messaging system are unavailable from the evening of March 18 to March 20. Then, on Sunday, March 24, from 7 a.m. until the end of the day, personal spaces and all online services on the laassuranceretraite.fr website will be unavailable.

Apart from the dates, Retirement Insurance left a message for its subscribers. ” We apologize for the inconvenience caused. We do everything we can to provide you with the most efficient website and online services that meet your expectations. ”, we can read at lassuranceretraite.fr. All those using the superannuation insurance site will need to be patient until this maintenance phase is completed.

It must be said that the administration and other state institutions have increased their vigilance after the recent computer attack in which several ministries were targeted. As a reminder, on Friday, Civil Service Minister Stanislas Guerini announced that 800 administrative sites were targeted by a large-scale cyber attack that took place between Sunday and Tuesday and that affected the Economy, Culture, Health and Ecological ministries. Especially the transition. Between March 5 and 6, the France Travel Institute was targeted by a cyber attack. The result: the data of 43 million French people was compromised in this way.