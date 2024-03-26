Here are the best chocolate bars in France, according to 60 million consumers

Chocolate is a widely consumed food in France. However, it is not always easy to find a good quality product that is also impeccable in terms of taste. To help consumers make the right choice, Association 60 Millions of customers Established the ranking of the best selling tablets in the country.

Various models of chocolate bars are sold in supermarkets, with milk, dark, hazelnut pieces or caramel. This wide variety sometimes makes the choice difficult. According to a survey of 60 million customers, from a panel of 35 chocolate bars evaluated, most are of good quality. Their cocoa content is perfect due to the use of cocoa butter in the manufacturing process. But, due to their concentration in fat, all pills taken as a reference in this ranking received Nutriscore D.

Dark chocolate wins the prize

To achieve this classification, 60 million customers The composition of the chocolate, its cocoa content as well as the quality/price ratio are considered. The selected 35 tablets cost between 6 and 30 euros per kg. In third place goes U Bio tablets with 74% cocoa. It carries the organic transparency labelAuchan, Its ingredients are organic and it sells for 1.31 euros. But despite its high cocoa content, it offers less good value for money than the first tablet. A dimension that was reflected in his final score: 13 out of 20.

The second best tablet according to 60 million consumers is Ochan’s 72% Intense from an eco-responsible product. With a price of 1.09 euros, it is the cheapest bar in the top 3. For first place, it’s the dark chocolate bar that wins, without much surprise. This is‘Alter EchoWith 70% cocoa.

The advantage of this tablet is that it is certified organic and fair trade. So its composition is healthy and its manufacturing process is non-polluting. In terms of price, it sells for 2.89 euros, which is cheap considering its quality. It wins the list of the best chocolate bars in France, according to 60 Millions of customersWith a score of 14.5 out of 20.

Let’s remember, at the same time, that dark chocolate is a tremendous health ally. Thanks to its richness in antioxidants, it contributes to reducing bad cholesterol. Similarly, it is beneficial for the heart and works against stress. However, to fully benefit from the benefits of chocolate, it is recommended to choose a product low in sugar.