Health

Here are probiotic-rich foods to add to your diet

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read

See the rest of this article below

Suggested video What products are in season in February?

Video 1 of 2

Probiotics are microorganisms that occur naturally in our bodies. If they make up our intestinal flora, it can decrease if it encounters problems. To avoid a deficiency of probiotics, you should consume them regularly and in adequate amounts. You don’t need to use food supplements, you can eat foods naturally rich in probiotics.

To easily consume probiotics, there are foods naturally rich in probiotics. These are the foods you need to add to your diet. First of all, we find many probiotics in fermented foods and drinks such as lacto-fermented vegetables, raw sauerkraut, dairy products such as natural yogurt or kefir, fermented milk (or whey), kimchi and kombucha. You’ll also find many probiotics in brewer’s yeast. You know what foods to eat now.

Probiotics have many benefits for our body. They help keep our body healthy, but also relieve pain. They regulate intestinal transit, relieve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, ease digestion and reduce the problems of diarrhea and constipation. After all, they are known to boost the immune system. So have this companion in your diet. Why not make this sauerkraut recipe to add probiotics to your next meal.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

A new death from dengue in Martinique

January 18, 2024

The brain effects of smiling and its impact on health and performance

January 7, 2024

Can you hang on to expired medicine?

4 weeks ago

true or false “They Survive Despite Radioactive Particles”… Have Mutant Wolves of Chernobyl Evolved Resistance to Cancer?

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button