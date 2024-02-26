Here are probiotic-rich foods to add to your diet

See the rest of this article below Suggested video What products are in season in February? Video 1 of 2



Probiotics are microorganisms that occur naturally in our bodies. If they make up our intestinal flora, it can decrease if it encounters problems. To avoid a deficiency of probiotics, you should consume them regularly and in adequate amounts. You don’t need to use food supplements, you can eat foods naturally rich in probiotics.

To easily consume probiotics, there are foods naturally rich in probiotics. These are the foods you need to add to your diet. First of all, we find many probiotics in fermented foods and drinks such as lacto-fermented vegetables, raw sauerkraut, dairy products such as natural yogurt or kefir, fermented milk (or whey), kimchi and kombucha. You’ll also find many probiotics in brewer’s yeast. You know what foods to eat now.

Probiotics have many benefits for our body. They help keep our body healthy, but also relieve pain. They regulate intestinal transit, relieve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, ease digestion and reduce the problems of diarrhea and constipation. After all, they are known to boost the immune system. So have this companion in your diet. Why not make this sauerkraut recipe to add probiotics to your next meal.

