Here are investments that are more profitable than Livret A this year

Livret is still the favorite savings product of the French. But with its interest rate fixed at 3% until 2025, some savers will turn to other savings products, such as the LEP and its attractive rate of 5%.

It was in July 2023 that the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, announced the suspension of the Livret A rate at 3% until 2025. When Paul Cascia, a professor at Panthéon-Sorbonne University, filed an appeal to annul it. By decree of July 28, the Council of State recently rejected his request, thus ” exceptional circumstances » Posted by Bruno Le Mare. Faced with this fixed rate of leverage, some savers may consider other savings products.

The Popular Savings Booklet (LEP) is the most popular, with an attractive rate of 5%. It is a product that allows you to invest up to 10,000 euros, but under certain conditions. Indeed, the income ceiling for year N-2 for an individual should not exceed 22,419 euros. However, the LEP rate could well fall next summer due to the fall in inflation, which was 2.9% in February and should be around 2.5% in 2024, according to the Bank of France.

Life Insurance, Youth Booklet, CAT…

Life insurance can also be very beneficial. Indeed, the average interest rate on Euro funds in 2023 should be around 2.50%. In 2024, the rates offered by insurance companies will be as attractive as ever. For example, BoursoBank promises a bonus of 1.50% in 2024 and 2025, in addition to its rate, which should be 3.1% in 2023, on new BoursoVie contracts taken before February 29, 2024. However, it must be clarified that interest generated by life insurance is affected by taxation. The rate applied depends on the date of payment and the age of the contract taken by the insurance company.

For young savers between the ages of 12 and 25, the Youth Book presents a real advantage. Although the rate is fixed by the banks, it cannot be less than 3%. Additionally, many banking institutions offer attractive rates of up to 4%. However, payments made into this savings account cannot exceed 1,600 euros. Apart from regulated savings accounts, term accounts (CAT) can also be attractive. Since his rate of return is fixed in advance, the saver need not worry about his capital. Moreover, unlike Leverat A or LEP, it is possible to open multiple term accounts at the same time.