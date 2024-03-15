Her collusion with Madison Beer is driving her fans nuts!

On the social network, the relationship between Justin Bieber and Madison Beer is annoying the internet users. Many people are angry!

Is Justin Bieber playing with fire? On social networks, many Internet users are condemning the relationship with Madison Beer. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber: Is his relationship going bad?

Is this the end of the Justin Bieber – Hailey Bieber couple? In networks and media, many people are talking about divorce! And for good reason! The star’s father shared a message Victor Marx who is Turlupin…

“Christians, please, when you think of Justin and Hailey… give them a little prayer. So that they have wisdom. protection and they draw near to the Lord »

Since then, many people think that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber will divorce. These are rumors that are sad Supermodel at its highest point. She therefore Decided to speak.

This is why Justin Bieber’s wife tried on his Instagram account To clarify the situation. “FYI, the stories I see on TikTok are 100% fake. You come from the land of the Care Bears. »

Justin Bieber’s wife chimed in: “You are happy to start these rumours. But just know that they are always wrong. Sorry to ruin them.”

Not long ago, she made a beautiful declaration of love to Justin Bieber, On the occasion of his birthday : “Words can never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy birthday to you…the love of my life, for life. »

@sugeneshin_ #justinbieber #haileybieber #madisonbeer #fyp #celebs #celebritynews ♬ Mysterious and Sad BGM(1120058) – S and N

Internet users mad

But when Justin Bieber’s girlfriend tries To put all the rumors out, her beloved finds herself at the center of controversy. Many Internet users feel that it is a little too close to Madison Beer.

This annoys his fans to no end! Not long ago, many people challenged Justin Bieber by commenting on the star’s photo. The reason? The singer wished him a happy birthday.

Message with party hat emoji. As well as a heart-eye emoji and a melting face emoji. This is inappropriate for Justin Bieber fans! They feel this comment very much Moved to social networks.

Too much! So they collectively vented their anger on Instagram. Once again, Justin Bieber finds himself at the center of a major scandal, which May annoy your partner.

However, Madison Beer is a long time friend… but this publication from March 6 Divided again and again. The fans refuse to see the encounter Young singer and Justin Bieber !

One thing is for sure, the latter has a very invested fan base. And it is also and above all very solid! For the moment, the beautiful Hailey Bieber has not yet reacted to this rumor. So MCE is a case to follow on TV.