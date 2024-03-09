Helmut Marko, Red Bull team’s historical adviser, targeted by internal investigation after Horner affair

Red Bull team adviser Helmut Marko (left) with team principal Christian Horner and driver Max Verstappen in Jeddah, March 7, 2024. Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

It’s surprising if the suspense in Formula 1 isn’t more behind the scenes than on the track this year. When Max Verstappen won, another pole position for the second Grand Prix of the season on Friday 7 March, a new affair came. To disturb the Red Bull team.

After Austrian team principal Christian Horner was acquitted of charges last week “Inappropriate Behavior” Voiced by an employee, he is the charismatic historical consultant Helmut Marko who is now in turmoil.

“Internal investigation opened by parent company Red Bull and targets Helmut Marko, suspected of being at the root of leaks to the press regarding the Horner affair”., a source with knowledge of the matter told Agence France-Presse (AFP). Questioned by Austrian television channel ORF, Helmut Marko himself suggested that a suspension is not out of the question.

“The theoretical possibility still exists. I would say that it is difficult to decide… Let’s say that in the end, I will decide for myself what I do”He declared. “This is a very complicated matter. Once again we wish peace in the team. With 24 Grands Prix this championship will be tough enough and we should focus on that. »

Horner suspends accused

During the second round of the season this weekend in Saudi Arabia, the world champion team will be aiming to continue the momentum of the inaugural race in Bahrain, where Max Verstappen took a commanding victory ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez. The three-time reigning Dutchman’s pole position during qualifying points for the Austrian team in Jeddah on Saturday and the Mexican’s third double on Friday. But this can be well masked by internal tension.

This new development comes just twenty-four hours after the announcement of the suspension of Christian Horner’s accuser, a sanction that is a direct result of an investigation carried out by the firm, the same source explained to AFP on Thursday. “A complaint was made, it was closely investigated and it was dismissed. We have to go from there.”For his part, Christian Horner confirmed it at a press conference on Thursday.

The husband of former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, however, did not fail to hit back at the criticisms of Max’s father, Jos Verstappen, addressing him only after his son’s overwhelming victory in Sakhir. The 52-year-old Dutchman, himself a former F1 driver, told the press that the Red Bull team “explosion” Joe Horner remained in office.

He spoke after the case was reopened by an anonymous email – allegedly containing private WhatsApp messages written by Horner – to journalists who follow F1, motorsport officials and even rival teams.

“The helmet must stay,” says Max Verstappen

Some teams have previously criticized the lack of transparency during internal investigations. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called this way “More transparency” In this case, when McLaren CEO Zach Brown claimed that “Many questions remain unanswered”.

“I spoke to Jose (Verstpan) Saturday after the Grand Prix. In everyone’s interest, we have agreed to move forward to focus on the future.”Horner stressed Thursday, there is hope for a calm at last.

It only lasted a few hours and Helmut Marko was trapped. Because Max Verstappen, who has often linked his fate at Red Bull with the former Austrian driver, to whom he is very close, was not long in coming.

“I’ve always told people at a higher level in the team that he was an important part of all my decisions and my future in the team, so it’s very important that he stays in the team.’ It’s important to stay together because I think if we lose a pillar like that it will be a big problem for the team and for me, so Helmut must stay.”insisted the Dutchman at a press conference.

The world with AFP

