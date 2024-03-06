Helldivers 2, the video game revolution!

Helldivers 2 has become a phenomenon that may have set the standard for titles later this year and beyond. The success of this PlayStation 5 and PC title developed by Arrowhead Game Studios has forced Xbox gamers to demand a release on the Xbox Series X|S console. For this reason, and several others, the game has also spawned numerous memes. Now, one fan has gone above and beyond in support by creating a website to help other Helldivers 2 players take a look at all the planets they can play on at any given time. The site is online and updated frequently, presenting accurate data at all times.

Helldivers 2 fans create a website dedicated to other players

A Helldivers 2 fan has created a website dedicated to providing detailed information on which planets Helldivers 2 players can play on at any given time, liberating a planet or defending it from attack. The website also shows the real-time liberation progress as well as the estimated time for a given planet to be completely liberated. The main section of the website gives players an overview of the main players in the game. Predictions are shown for planets that are failing or losing ground. Below is a map with pins for each active planet. The map also shows the planet’s release position and release rate. Each planet also shows an internal maximum HP that changes when attacking or defending. HP regenerates between 2.8 HP per second for bot planets and 20 HP per second for bug planets. A disclaimer is provided to indicate that Game Master may affect this rate at any time. Every time a Helldiver completes an operation, the damage done to the planet is also displayed on the website.

The website also provides details of the supply line

The website Helldivers 2 is a treasure trove for players to dive into and find details of planets to free. The website also shows supply lines between planets. These lines are initially hidden but can be enabled by checking the box for connections on the map from the list that appears in the legend at the top right. These supply lines are connected to planet Earth and detail the available planets that Helldivers can liberate and attack. Planets are separated from other planets if attacked by bugs. When attacked by bots, a defense mission is launched on the planet, but access to the planet remains intact. Planets that are cut off or detached will not show up to any players, meaning there will be no rescue missions and the HP level will also start to decrease. There is a section of planets grouped under “Other planets” and according to the description, these are planets where players work individually and not in teams. These planets don’t have much effect on galactic warfare and the planets also don’t take damage at a high rate.

