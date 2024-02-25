Helldivers 2 players request a base weapon buff

Helldivers 2 players are pushing for buffs to base weapons so that they are similar to the game’s shotguns.

The release of Helldivers 2 was clearly a significant event. While the game broke numerous records and received rave reviews, many struggled to play due to server capacity issues.

Fortunately for the developers, the experience itself is almost perfect, as much of the gameplay has been polished to perfection.

However, some players have felt the opposite about the weapon balance in the game. This is why they ask for a better balance of base weapons.

Helldivers 2 players want a base weapon buff to match the SG-225 Crusher Shotgun

“ Dear Gods, please make the other basic weapons stronger so I don’t feel any disadvantage from not using the Crusher Shotgun. “, posted Helldivers 2 player BeardedWonder0 on Reddit.

He then described how shotguns overshadowed other weapons at mid/short range. The reason? Their incredible damage and completely automatic nature.

He ended the post by requesting that other basic weapons receive damage buffs to match the Crusher Shotgun.

Many players quickly agreed on Crusher’s dominance. ” I spent 80 medals on JAR-5 Dominator. A killing machine with explosive spikes… Crusher rips it to pieces. Said a comment. Others agreed that it was a remarkable choice by any stretch.

However, some have actually advocated for a weapon upgrade system, which is currently lacking in the game. ” Add weapon upgrades instead. I want to invest points in my weapons to make them more effective », replied one player. Other responses echo this sentiment. Indeed, many of them believe that such a system will be integrated in the future.

Aside from the Crusher, the Flamethrower is another point of debate, with many considering it a weak weapon. As the servers stabilize for the larger Helldivers 2 community, updates and balance patches will be essential.

